Weak GOP fundraising for November's congressional elections is crippling the Republican Party in its efforts to take over the Senate, according to the National Republican Senatorial Committee.
Such an outcome, it has warned in canceling about $10 million worth of GOP advertising for Senate candidates, could leave the Senate in Democratic hands, thwarting Republican hopes to crush President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan for the nation's recovery.
The abandoned Republican advertising was said to have been aimed at helping Republican Senate candidates in critical states such as Pennsylvania, Arizona and Wisconsin that could deliver Senate control to the GOP, a party still in the grip of defeated ex-president Donald Trump.
One unidentified Republican strategist told The Washington Post: "The fact they canceled these reservations was a huge problem; you can't get them back. You can't win elections if you don't have money to run ads."
Another national Republican consultant said of the officials ordering the cancellations: "If they were a corporation, the CEO would be fired and investigated. The way this money has been burned, there needs to be an audit or investigation because we're not going to take the Senate now and this money has been squandered. It's a rip-off."
Taking much of the political heat for the fiasco is the committee's chairman, Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, who has been criticized by some Democrats for using the committee to fuel presidential ambitions of his own.
Another committee spokesman subsequently reported that the canceled ads were being rebooked in those states, saying with uncommon candor: "Our goal was to keep our candidates afloat and get them to this point where they're still in the game in all our top states. So when the big spending starts (from other sources) now we have a fighting chance."
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell earlier announced the party was spending $28 million for Republican candidates in Ohio and more elsewhere in the hope of capturing control of the Senate. That hope now appears seriously at risk in this political cycle that could alter the nation's partisan power struggle.
In all this, Donald Trump's stranglehold on the Republican Party remains critical not only to its direction but also to the task before the Democrats -- namely, Biden's efforts to rally voters around the commitment that Trump must never return to the Oval Office.
Trump, meanwhile, has spent the last two weeks waving the bloody shirt of political persecution before his fanatical base.
After the FBI visited his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, and seized documents Trump may have stolen from the U.S. government -- reportedly including sensitive national security and classified documents -- Trump went on a public relations rampage complaining that he is a victim of the "deep state" and inspiring calls among his faithful to defund the FBI.
It appears to have firmed up the disgraced ex-president's popularity among the declining numbers of Americans who still describe themselves as Republicans. However, Trump is in legal jeopardy from which it will be difficult to extricate himself, and the stolen documents spectacle only adds to the feeling that 2022 could wind up being a very bad year for the Grand Old Party.
