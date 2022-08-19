Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, vice chair of the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 Attack at the Capitol, lost her primary Tuesday to a challenger backed by former President Donald Trump.
Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, has been joined by her father in openly denouncing the mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. That mob, Cheney contends, was acting on Trump's exhortations to halt Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election. The select committee continues to gather evidence of Trump's role, and potential criminal exposure, in organizing and inspiring the insurrection.
The disgraced ex-president has praised those who participated in the assault, expressing his "love" for the so-called "patriots" who attacked our constitutional order that day, and he continues to propagate his big lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
Republican leaders, still beholden to Trump even after his failed attempt to overturn the election, were outraged that Cheney would defy their wishes and participate in the inquest against Trump. Despite her deep roots in the Republican Party and her conservative bona fides, they drummed her out of the party.
Yet at the same time, some of the remaining voices of sanity in the GOP have called on Cheney to run for president against Trump herself in 2024. In a two-minute video aired on the eve of the Wyoming primary election, she declared: "No matter how long we must fight, this is a battle we will win. Millions of Americans across our nation -- Republicans, Democrats, independents -- stand united in the cause of freedom. We are stronger, more dedicated and more determined than those trying to destroy our republic. This is our great task, and we will prevail. I hope you will join me in this fight."
Thus did Cheney seek to seize the controversy within the GOP over Trump to raise her own political career to a higher level, based on the extensive public visibility afforded to her in the nationally televised hearings examining the Capitol insurrection.
In her highly unusual political gambit, Cheney has found an ally in Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, a fellow select committee member who quickly came to her aid.
Whoever it is who challenges Trump, "I think it's got to be somebody that's willing to take the boos, take the yells, " Kinzinger said, as quoted in the Washington Post. "Somebody (who) can stand on the stage and just tell people the truth; I think that would have a huge impact."
Cheney has told CNN "I'll make a decision on 2024." She has told a Cheyenne crowd regarding Trump: "It's about the danger that he poses to the country, and that he can't be anywhere close to that power again."
In light of the most recent hullabaloo in Trumpworld -- the FBI's seizure of government documents from Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Florida home and private club -- the stakes are higher than ever. While the Republicans and the right-wing media have circled the wagons around Trump, flying every possible rationalization up the flagpole to explain why he held on to classified documents in defiance of requests from the government for their return, the reputational risks to the party are growing in proportion to Trump's legal jeopardy.
Cheney appears to be counting on a major shift in Wyoming sentiment and voting patterns if Trump is to be rejected in the strongly conservative Republican state. Whether her gambit is an exercise in political wishful thinking remains to be seen.
2022, Tribune Content Agency
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.