I understand that all of us are buried in our social contexts: i.e., our previous experiences influence our perspectives, leaving wiggle room for individual deviations. People from my frame think Americans who still support Trump are cognitively challenged. But if you listen to Fox News, as I regularly do, the pundits are not entirely illiterate. Basically, they have their scripts: the border crisis; Hunter’s laptop; the Biden family crime syndicate; anti-wokeism; parents’ rights; the two-tiered justice system.
John Massoud, in an Aug. 16 DN-R open forum, runs the latter into the ground, fantasizing about a long series of false equivalencies and bald-faced lies. Massoud repeats, for example, the republican talking point equating Stacey Abrams’ complaints about voter suppression to Trump’s claims of a fraudulent election, wondering why Trump is being prosecuted when Abrams was not.
As Chair of the 6th Congressional District Republican party, Massoud must know that Smith is not prosecuting Trump for his claims about a fraudulent election. Trump is being prosecuted for his attempt to overturn the election. Any person knows the difference between someone saying, I would like to rob that bank, and someone doing it.
Perhaps the most egregious of Mr. Massoud’s claims is a clear lie: “Joe Biden openly brags how he got a Ukrainian prosecutor fired for looking into Hunter Biden’s corrupt influence peddling.” I wonder whether even readers who support ex-president Trump would believe that claim.
Any reader can debunk Massoud’s claim in three minutes. The genre of political discourse employs half-truths leading to different degrees of the absurd. Always beware of claims that begin with, "Everyone knows ..." Biden was, in fact, involved in Shoken’s dismissal — he claimed as much. But there is simply no evidence that Shoken’s dismissal had anything to do with protecting Hunter Biden. If anything, the truth is quite the opposite. In his testimony before Congress, Devon Archer, Hunter’s close friend and business partner, makes clear that Shoken was in Burisma’s pocket.
Readers will find the “bragging” claim in some news sources, but there is no concrete evidence supporting those claims. Mr. Massoud — like Tucker Carlson — seems to have swallowed whole ex-President Trump’s belief that if you just keep saying the moon is made of green cheese, “everyone" will believe it.
In “Another Cline Fact Check,” an Aug. 15 open forum, Susan Sheridan analyzes the half-truths in which Rep. Ben Cline, (R), engages. Sheridan leads with one of the most egregious in Cline's Aug. 8 letter to constituents: Cline's claim that Fitch had downgraded U.S. securities because of Bidenomics, and the resultant spiraling debt.
Cline is clearly intelligent. He surely read the report in which Fitch said, "there has been a steady deterioration in standards of governance over the last 20 years, including on fiscal and debt matters, notwithstanding the June bipartisan agreement to suspend the debt limit until January, 2025. The repeated debt-limit political standoffs and last-minute resolutions have eroded confidence in fiscal management.” And Cline blamed this on Bidenomics?
Cline has the audacity to further claim, that he, like all true Republicans, stands for sound fiscal management. But he voted for Trump’s tax cuts for the wealthy, putting Trump in the top four of presidents with the greatest deficits; along with Obama, Bush and Reagan. So Cline believes in balancing the budget?
I have many other examples of Cline shape-shifting facts. Look at his recent claim that “in yet another step to try and target the Second Amendment, House Democrats recently introduced legislation that would impose a new 1,000% tax on firearms.” To cover himself, Cline includes in his letter the actual wording of H.R. 5135. The legislation clearly states that the tax is assigned to a “large capacity ammunition feeding devices and semi-automatic assault weapons,” a direct contradiction to his claim that the tax would be “on firearms."
Well, yes; on some, but not on others. Another example of starting from a half-truth and going down a rabbit hole.
I’m not an anti-gun person. I grew up rural; my son probably has over twenty guns. But I know the difference between a 30-06 and an AR-14. I wonder how Mr. Cline can look at himself in the mirror when he engages in this kind of Alice-in-Wonderland rhetoric. I admire the Republicans who focus on their honest convictions — limited government, states’ rights, free enterprise, limited regulation — over those who think the ends justify the means. The former kind of Republicans are out there. I hope they regain control of their party.
Irvin Peckham is a retired professor who resides in Harrisonburg.
