Shakespeare’s Prince Hamlet vacillated between “To be or not to be that is the question.” Perhaps for residents of the Shenandoah Valley, a more apt soliloquy is “Rails to Trails or Rails and Trails, what is best for both our environment and economy?"
Undoubtedly, many have heard of the ongoing initiative to remove the out of service Norfolk-Southern railroad line segment and convert it into a 48.5-mile multi-use recreational trail. The trail would link the towns of Broadway and Front Royal, touching portions of Rockingham and Warren Counties while passing through the length of Shenandoah County
On face value it sounds like a great idea. After all, who could be against providing an additional venue for exercise and recreation in the great outdoors? However, as we all know there is “no free lunch” and removal of the tracks would cost millions of taxpayers dollars and once the rails have been removed, they are gone forever.
Another option is rather than removing the rails is to refurbish them and to install bike and walking trails along the existing rail line thus rails and trails can not only co-exist but complement each other.
The Great Allegheny Passage trail in nearby western Maryland is a perfect example of this concept; a bike trail paralleling a scenic railroad route with plenty of parking, shops, and amenities along the way that is a safe and enjoyable compromise. The US Department of Transportation Rails-With-Trails guide states “Well-designed rails-with-trails have the potential to provide safe, accessible infrastructure that encourages and enables people to walk and bike.”
Beyond the cycling and hiking community, a revitalized railroad would attract a wider, more diverse group of families — Civil War history enthusiasts and small business supporters thus boosting the projects return on investment and minimizing the cost.
In addition, the northern Shenandoah rail line is uniquely positioned to support economic growth and connect travelers and commuters to major markets that parallel I-81 and US Route 11. The existing line also connects to multiple passenger rail routes linking seven local colleges and universities to transcontinental railroad lines.
As our population increases, electric passenger rail would reduce emissions and congestion on the valleys routes. A revitalized rail corridor will power growth in the agriculture, light manufacturing and logistics sectors which will provide good paying jobs and increase the tax base while alleviating truck traffic on congested routes.
A single railcar can efficiently transport over 3 truckloads worth of product — think about that the next time you are stuck on I-81!
So perhaps when considering when the conundrum of rails to trails there is another option which would benefits all — the environment, our local economy and the health and welfare of those who call the Valley home. I would urge you to consider the “Rails with Trails” option as a viable alternative to removing the existing rails.
Preserving the rails supports Virginia’s “Compete to Win” economic development policy goals of improving infrastructure and accelerating site preparation. It also aligns with our current Statewide Rail Plan which has a goal to “Prioritize the preservation of rail right-of-way for rail and transportation use while facilitating proposals for co-located recreational uses as appropriate.”
The railroad was instrumental in the development of the Shenandoah Valley and is deeply rooted our history — its legacy should be preserved vice destroyed to serve future generations. The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields National Historic District highlights this historic heritage when describing the Valley as an important example of a large cultural landscape, with an intact geography of the same ridges, road, farms, towns, and rail lines that made the Valley strategically important during the Civil War.
Once the rails are removed, they are gone forever. There is no turning back. So, for me when considering what is the best option to serve our citizens “rails with trails” is the only and correct answer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.