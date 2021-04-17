Leading a team from where they are to where they have the potential of being often represents one of the most exciting journeys for the organizational leader. Reaching the finish line of a process like that is rarely easy. Leadership is most assuredly about timing and a little bit of luck. Still, success is also about the leader’s efforts at being intentional.
Leading a complex organization requires the ability to direct and energize multiple projects at the same time. Some of these projects will be bland and boring. They may involve exploring organizational efficiencies and trying to make the day-to-day work of the organization easier. Others will be more energizing. These may be the ones that have direct connections to mission and set the organization to really stand out from the crowd once completed.
The majority of these projects are important and their success will help shape both the short-term and long-term work of the organization. Yet, limits on the leader’s time and attention make staying on top of everything difficult. At times, entire projects even end up slipping through the cracks. Having a project fail is a humbling experience. It is also avoidable, by putting some key strategies in place during the build-up phase.
As each project is generating momentum, make sure to focus on a few key safeguards:
1. Avoid Micromanagement: The membership of the team matters. With strong hiring processes in place, the organization should be bringing highly talented individuals onboard. After hiring them, the leader’s best gift to the group is to stand back and let that individual put her or his talent to work. Appointing and supporting other team members as the “face” of key projects helps elevate their work and garners increased loyalty moving forward.
2. Address the Fear: Have you ever had that feeling that you knew you wanted to skydive and that commitment stayed strong all the way until you were 15,000 feet in the air and the door of the plane flew open? Engage in a transparent conversation about the risks and the rewards associated with the project, both if it succeeds and if it fails. Discuss what impact each outcome has for the team moving forward.
3. Ask the Opposition: Identify a key stakeholder who is likely to be opposed to the project. Invite them into a conversation and listen, sincerely, to the concerns they raise. Determine, with the leadership team, the legitimacy of these concerns and adjust the proposed plan of action accordingly.
4. Anticipate Accountability: At the project’s outset, each team member should be given clear parameters and a realistic scope of work. Still, mistakes will be made along the way. Establishing a team culture where members can openly admit mistakes, seek feedback, and continue serving the group raises the performance level of everyone involved. These teams are more likely to think outside the box, to take calculated risks, and to surpass expectations.
5. Articulate Well: When the leader provides timely and comprehensive information about the project from the outset, organizational partners both directly and indirectly involved with the effort feel more involved. Consistent and predictable communication helps ensure that those who need to know, and those who wish to know, have the information at hand.
6. Acquire Buy-In: Ensure that relevant stakeholders had the chance to provide input and feedback before the initiative is launched. Knowing they were consulted ahead of time positions these peers to provide stronger support for the project along the way. Knowing they were heard, even if the ultimate decision did not align with their goals, helps ensure they understand their value as a part of the team. Investing the time to build a groundswell of support for the project as it’s being refined and prepared to launch will result in a significant return on investment down the road.
7. Amaze: People are drawn to teams with projects that balance the transactional with the transformational. On review of team members’ work assignments, strive for diversity in terms of transactional and transformational work. Most folks don’t mind being part of an endeavor to do the current work well; yet there is also an excitement in being involved with the consideration of the future. Each team member will have a personal threshold for how much ambiguity and futures-thinking they’re comfortable with, and it’s important the leader develops a workload that honors that.
The pressure on organizations today to be all things to all people is immense. Customers, clients, regulators, and the community continue to ask for more. New projects and initiatives come at a lightening quick pace and teams are constantly looking to pivot, rework, and reorganize to get it all done. In this landscape, the leader cannot possibly facilitate the work of each project team while also building a shared vision and establishing a winning culture.
Spending time framing projects so they are set up for success even as the leader steps away from the daily management of them is a major win for the team. Dedicating time prior to the launch to consider these seven safeguards will ensure the best chances for success.
Dave Urso is dean of Academic Affairs at Blue Ridge Community College and chief innovation officer at Dynamic Consulting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.