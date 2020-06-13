“Oh, Mein Papa ... to me he was so wonderful ...”
-- Eddie Fisher (1953)
Ever think about it -- children are hereditary. If you parents didn’t have any, chances are you won’t either.
But they did -- the late J. Vernon and Ann Dayton Bishop of Doylestown, Pa., birthed five offspring -- me the oldest, followed by Bob, Becky, J. Eric and Michael. I was the first to marry, following college in 1967. Five years later, we became parents to our firstborn, Jennifer Lyn Bishop, followed by Sara Ann Bishop in 1976. Suddenly, we were parents; I was a father.
How does one learn to parent? Is it largely instinctive, trial and error -- probably to a large extent -- or a natural process that evolves by following an explicit set of rules?
More questions: At what developmental stage do I truly deserve the title of father? Just about any male can father a child. There’s no exam to pass in order to become one, but be assured that tons of tests are sure to follow.
Parenting is not an exact science. You can try doing everything by the book, drawing from biblical principles and examples as well as guidelines imparted by excellent parenting manuals and family counselors, but there’s no warranty, no money back guarantee that your children will turn out the way you dreamed and planned, accepting your ethics and values.
I believe the hardest for any parent is not harboring guilt and feelings of failure if indeed a child adopts a drastically conflicting lifestyle.
It’s an awesome responsibility to be a father. I’m still discovering what all that means even though both daughters have long left the nest and now we’re in the grandparenting stage of life -- something we thought old people did.
“My dad ... now here is a man ...”
– Paul Peterson (1962)
Looking back, I can point with certainty to one source of practical help I received along the way, my own father, J. Vernon Bishop, who left this world -- prematurely, I thought -- in February 1998 at age 76. Though many years have passed, seldom does a day go by that I don’t think about him.
I believe that a lot of who I am today and how I behave, as a parent and as an individual, can be attributed to my dad’s influence on our close-knit family.
In the tribute I gave at Dad’s memorial service, I said that if he could give his own eulogy, he would tell us, the living, to give each other bouquets -- real flowers and genuine affirmations -- while we’re alive. I’ve tried to model that in my own life by giving flowers and words of encouragement to the living on a regular basis.
I recall Dad saying on a number of occasions -- “The best gift a father can give his children is to love their mother.” Dad loved Mom with a passion and wasn’t hesitant in expressing it.
I definitely experienced unqualified love for all the years that I was privileged to know my own earthly father, which in turn provided a glimpse into what it means to know and to experience the love of God, which in many ways far surpasses human understanding.
Much of what I know of God and his attributes arises from the love, support and guidance received from my earthly father, which is why I don’t have a neat answer for those who didn’t have or currently don’t have a good relationship with their own father. Or maybe they never knew their father.
While no longer here physically, I sense Dad’s presence often -- in spirit, in certain situations I find myself in, in extended family settings when someone will use one of his expressions or pet phrases.
We laugh, remember and celebrate his legacy.
“Think I’ll color this man father ... think I’ll color him love ...”
– The Winstons (1969)
Some indelible marks from my father (without any well-deserved prodding to my posterior):
- Honesty and reliability in daily dealings; trust the other person -- until he or she proves unworthy of that trust.
- Be on time for appointments, follow through on commitments but don’t overextend yourself.
- Give an honest day’s work for a fair wage.
- Make church a priority with regular faithful attendance and involvement, loyalty and financial support.
- Know how to have fun -- take time to enjoy life, take family vacations even when the money isn’t there.
- And last but certainly not least, a (contagious) sense of humor that Dad passed on to all five siblings.
No, Dad wasn’t perfect, but he was my mentor, and “he being dead yet speaketh” to me to this day.
Often, Dad’s last words as I breezed out the door, especially for dates or rendezvous with my buddies, were, "Remember who you are.”
Over these many years, I’d like to believe that I have.
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com
