“The best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry” – Robert Burns (no relation to George)
I’m sitting here thinking — it beats actually getting anything done — and singing along with the late Marvin Gaye, “What’s going on . . . what’s going on . . .”
Right about now, wife Anna and I would be nearing the halfway point of a long-anticipated “bucket list” music tour, a year-and-a-half in the planning and already paid for, thanks to careful financial maneuvering by my frugal spouse.
We were to fly to Nashville, visit the Country Music Hall of Fame and RCA recording studios, attend the Grand Ole Opry and stay at the Opryland Hotel. Then, hop aboard a Globus Tours motorcoach to Memphis where we’d visit Graceland, see Sam Phillips’ SUN Records recording studio and the STAX Records Museum of American Soul Music.
A leisurely journey through the Mississippi Delta would follow, with stops at the BB King and Delta Music museums and several plantations and then on “down the Mississippi, down to New Orleans” (a la Gary U.S. Bonds) for more tours, music and Cajun cuisine.
Then, reluctantly, we’d all head home after 10 days full of music and memories.
Alas, thanks to You-Know-What, the trip was canceled about two months ago. We are, of course, quite disappointed — yeah, we got them Delta Blues alright — but really not that surprised.
Getting word of a special tour cancelation is certainly not on a par with losing one’s job, a separation or divorce, the sudden death of a loved one or other such traumatic experiences.
But getting that discouraging word, even as the coronavirus curse worsened, did seem to set the stage for a series of unforeseen events that is setting us back financially, emotionally and physically.
It started with my breaking a tooth while eating supper (no idea why it happened, not like I was eating a taffy apple or peanut brittle). But it resulted in a visit to my dentist where the good doctor put in a temporary and then a permanent crown. What a bite — in my mouth and in my wallet!
Next up, our water heater was leaking, and, not wanting to return to water running down the hallway, our faithful plumber plunged to the rescue, installing a new unit to keep us in (not out of) hot water.
Having dealt with severe hearing loss for some time, I was fitted for new, more powerful (and more expensive) hearing aids. I SAID, PAY ATTENTION, SON, your insurance is covering the numerous office visits but not the hearing aids. I still have trouble hearing conversations and other muffled sounds around me — and masks add to the difficulty — but now I at least have a better idea of what people are saying to, and about, me (maybe I was better off without hearing aids?).
“Do you hear what I hear. . .?” Probably not.
I just had my annual eye exam, which is largely covered by my health insurance, but not the replacement corrective lenses I needed. I was also told I should have cataract surgery on my left eye and astigmatism in my right eye if indeed I wish to sing, “I Can See Clearly Now . . .” Now it’s Anna’s turn to see eye-to-eye with the ophthalmologist.
Do you see where this is going? That’s good, because I’m not sure I do.
Our modest dwelling where we’ve lived some 48 years is scheduled for new shingles this month after we found ourselves beseeching, “Don’t let the rain come down (uh-oh).”
So, we sit and ponder what to make of this unforeseen chain of events. Just happenstance? Is it providential that the trip was canceled because all these major financial specters were hovering in the wings, awaiting a chance to pounce on our pocketbook?
Fortunately, we are getting a full refund from the tour agency that will surely help our bad case of asset indigestion.
The frustrating thing for us is incurring these unanticipated financial demands at the same time we’ve been trying to do some “extra” giving, beyond our regular church tithe, to local non-profit organizations that have had to cut back or curtail services due to COVID-19 (is this what is often called “faith giving”?).
In the meantime, Anna and I reflect on this series of events, look at the next item on our “bucket list” — perhaps in 2021? — and reflect on the manifold blessings we enjoy that far outweigh something as negligible as a long-awaited trip being canceled.
Maybe we just need to sit tight, stay vigilant and discover on down the road what lesson is to be learned from this temporary (we hope) change in plans, of which there have been many this year.
Perhaps an observation from the late Southern comedian Bro. Dave Gardner is apropos here: “Gratitude is riches and complaint is poverty, and the worse I ever had was wonderful.”
Yea and amen, Bro. Dave!
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com.
“The frustrating thing for us is incurring these unanticipated financial demands at the same time we’ve been trying to do some “extra” giving, beyond our regular church tithe, to local non-profit organizations that have had to cut back or curtail services due to COVID-19 (is this what is often called “faith giving”?).”
Try not to get too upset over it, Mr. Bishop. The people doing the work will benefit from your “financial demands” (though they are probably illegal aliens or cheap imported visa labor – it is a part of the roof repair racket in that they send Americans to solicit the job but send non-English speaking folks to do the actual work). It does, unfortunately, cloud your virtue signaling in that those receiving your beneficence are actually working for it rather than being indebted to you for your virtuous ‘outreach’, thus negating your privileged and superior ‘charitable’ act.
