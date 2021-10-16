“So, how you doing today?”
Nearly every day, more than one person asks the perennial question related to my health condition. I often don’t have an immediate response. Each query seems to call for a different personal assessment. But, it’s a conversation starter, and I appreciate everyone’s concern. One day, I’m feeling good, doing well, as far as I know, and I am grateful beyond what words can express.
“A lot of people are praying for you,” is a common comment from many. I am most aware that “something’s got a hold on me” from the Great Physician. This sacred scripture declares, “But you, O Lord, are a shield around me, my glory, and the one who lifts up my head. I cry aloud to the Lord, and he answers me from his holy hill.” -Psalm 3:3-4 (NRSV)
My diagnosed malady, glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, apparently was percolating in my pate for some time, but came to a head, so to speak, with a reluctant visit to the Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital Emergency Room (ER) May 20. A cognitive test, followed by a CT-Scan, and I was whisked off to Martha Jefferson Hospital, where I underwent a five-hour surgical procedure to remove a brain mass and five days of convalescence at MJH before being discharged. I immediately began radiation five days a week for six weeks at Sentara RMH accompanied by a plethora of chemo pills and weekly blood work, a schedule completed late July. Test results at that time “exceeded our expectations,” according to attending oncologists and my neurosurgeon.
But wait, there’s more.
The end of my treatment program – so I thought – turned into a welcomed several week “reprieve” with no radiation or chemotherapy, just ingesting a large antibiotic pill – I found that hard to swallow – every other day. No headaches, no seizures, no nausea, some hair today, gone tomorrow and . . . no driving my convertible Miata; that was the hardest restriction to navigate.
Some persons tell me face-to-face or on email and Facebook that they are “praying for complete healing” of my health situation. I smile and mumble words of appreciation for their support, but sometimes add that my illness, according to the specialists, is not “curative.” They are drawing from and applying the best training and expertise from their medical arts bag, but what they are mainly doing is seeking to slow the cancer’s growth, shrinking the lesions in inoperable areas, offering me time to pursue a certain quality of life, doing things that I want to do – free-lance writing and photography, spending time with extended family, writing my obituary-epitaph and planning my memorial service, all the while trying to maintain a positive, upbeat (“attitude is everything”) approach to dealing with my unexpected, volatile situation.
In some ways, I’m already experiencing healing of sorts – gaining more patience over this ordeal with its exacting medical directives (I am not the world’s most patient patient), learning to accept the manifold tangible expressions, verbal and otherwise, of support from unexpected bases (it’s not easy for me to receive others’ benevolence). It’s been impossible to respond to every well wish, so I’ll use this medium to express my sincere gratitude for all the overwhelming gestures – cards and messages signed by employees of businesses that we regularly patronize (florist, credit union, wellness center); transportation to the Wellness Center, pharmacy and the ubiquitous Wal-Mart; food from the “Send Them a Meal” program at church. The list flows on endlessly.
The longer I deal with this malaise, the more I’ve come to believe that the One who created me often speaks through a “cloud of witnesses” surrounding me, beginning with Scripture that pops up and seems to “fit” where I am: “God’s Spirit is right alongside helping us along. If we don’t know how or what to pray, it doesn’t matter. He does our praying in and for us, making prayer out of our wordless sighs, our aching groans. He knows us far better than we know ourselves . . . and keeps us present before God. That’s why we can be so sure that every detail in our lives of love for God is worked into something good.” – Romans 8:26-28 (The Message)
Where this yellow brick road leads, I will cautiously follow, asking questions and feeling ebullient one day and downcast the next, knowing that at some point I will need to make certain decisions to determine what is the “better” of the two roads that diverge in a wood – continuing the treatments that help provide some additional time and opportunity to set my personal and spiritual house in order or to acknowledge that the hour has come to “pull the plug” on my energy supply. The biggest disappointment for me at that stage, I think, will be severing the ties that bind with my spouse Anna, our extended families, not having the cochlear implant procedure that was approved before encountering this major “bump” in life’s pathway. But then, I believe that a time will come when I and so many others will be perfectly healed; we know so little about the afterlife that we may find ourselves remaining connected in spirit with our loved ones.
“No test or temptation that comes your way is beyond the course of what others have had to face. All you need to remember is that God will never let you down; he’ll never let you be pushed past your limit; he’ll always be there to help you come through it.” – I Corinthians 10:13 (The Message)
I rest my case.
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com
