Ten of us boys between the age of 8 and 11 set off from our village. This was in the eastern province of rural Zambia in Southern Africa. We were in a single file walking 2 miles through the familiar well won-out bush path to the Lundazi River. We were so excited the last 50 yards that we raced screaming at the top of our lungs. Once on the banks of the river we tore off our shorts and shirts and tossed them on the grass. We plunged into the cool swift running milky fresh waters of the Lundazi River. This shallow part of the river everyone knew was only a foot to three feet deep and safe for young children.
After swimming for about 10 minutes, the water would feel cold. We would come out and lay in warm sun on the sandy bank. Both sides of the riverbank had gardens that belonged to uncles, aunts, and grandparents. If we were hungry, we would simply get a stick and dig for some peanuts. We also looked for watermelons that we would crack on a rock and eat.
Adults who knew us all would occasionally walk by asking us how we were doing or if we had seen one of our grandparents or a relative wade cross the river going somewhere. We would play the game of kabyali to see who could swim furthest submerged under the murky water, unseen, making no bubbles and suddenly emerge may be 30 feet away. My cousin Binkhe was always best at the game because he would go sometimes a surprising 50 feet. Late in the afternoon, we would walk home to eat dinner. We did this for two weeks. The whole experience was heaven on earth.
That was one of my most memorable summer school vacations in the village many decades ago as a child because of the carefree swimming all day in the river during the otherwise hot dry summers of Savannah Africa. There were no adults supervising us. No lifeguards. We were all safe and looked after each other. Twenty yards down the river was a 16-foot deep spot with dangerous swirling currents of water. None of us dared to swim that far. My older sister who was 15 and her friends would swim there with their dresses on. There were no bathing suits.
Although I have never been at the Blue Hole, I am very familiar with the favorite spot for young people. I have driven passed there so many times in the summer and other times. I have walked around Switzer Lake. That whole area is so pristine with fresh clean water creeks uncontaminated by farms. I even wrote a poem about it.
Blue Hole Virginia
I want to take you
Blue Hole Virginia
To the green mountains
Beyond Rawley Springs
On a small creek
That pours into
A beautiful blue lake
A thousand reflections
A perfect dream
For our romantic rendezvous
I want us to walk
Slowly choosing our steps
Hands locked together
The cold water chills
Our bare feet
The sweet smell of
Fresh water softly lapping
Over ledges and rocks
The bliss of the moment
The symbiosis of
Our souls for the moment
Silence pregnant with
Intimate emotion
How can such a moment end?
As we leap over
The small creek
Like playful children
Our hands locked
With a perpetual smile
Of knowing, we belong
To one another
In this moment of bliss
Why should such
Such a moment end?
I have swum in ocean water so many times. Nothing compares to dipping in fresh inland water in a creek or river.
I am terribly sorry for Kaleb Teter, who lost his father Nick near the Blue Hole. (DNR Aug 7, 2020). The place has always been dangerously crowded with cars jam-parked with no shoulder. I am also mindful that local residents who live near Blue Hole may not like the noise and often the littering. But I sure hope the county can save Blue Hole. There are fewer and fewer places these days where young people can engage in innocent fun, experience, and enjoy nature.
I wrote a romantic adventure novel, “The Bridge,” in which I vividly describe the beauty of the Lundazi River. That river is no more. It is not what it was. The Lundazi town has grown and dams have been created upstream. Village farmers are growing cotton using fertilizer and pesticides that flow into the river. We used to dip containers into the river for drinking water. No more. No one drinks water or eats fish from the Lundazi River anymore. In case you are wondering. The cotton the villagers grow is exported to China for their massive textile industry that exports the cheap clothing we wear.
Mwizenge S. Tembo lives in Bridgewater.
You seem to be suffering from a severe case of the homesickness with a large dollop of nostalgia, Mr. Tembo. I hope you are in good health. I too think it is silly to close the blue hole area. Americans have managed to park along side the rode and drive past parked cars ever since cars were produced. Apparently we are entering into an age where governmental nannies and their supporters have managed to finally gain enough power to push their natural totalitarian tendencies off on us.
I must ask, however, why you have such a need to blame Americans for everything you think is wrong? I would suggest that if Zambians decide to grow cotton and decide to sell it to China and the Chicoms sell apparel made from it to America, that does not make it the fault of America that an African river gets agricultural runoff. Perhaps it is time for African nations to grow up and take responsibility for their actions. Just a thought.
