Self-awareness is one of the fundamental yet elusive building blocks of good leadership. There are many powerful and wealthy CEOs who are not good leaders. They are driven by ego and are blind to their own weaknesses. As a result, they do not know themselves well. If you are to become a good leader, self-awareness is something you must develop.
As Polonius said in Hamlet, “This above all: to thine own self be true, And it must follow, as the night the day, Thou canst not then be false to any man.” To be true to yourself, you must know yourself. Developing self-awareness will help you in all areas of your life—not just at work, but also at home.
Here are three levels of self-awareness to develop as you progress as a leader:
1. Integrity: you are who you are
The first step of becoming self-aware is to have integrity. Integrity is the ability to have all the pieces of your life fit together. When you have integrity, you are the same person all the time.
When I was a young man, I once asked my dad how he avoided temptation. His answer was profound: he never put himself in a situation where he would be tempted.
Ask yourself these questions to assess your integrity. What kind of positive character traits do you want to exhibit? Does how you act live up to that standard? When are you tempted to veer from that standard? Why are you tempted to veer from that standard?
When you are tempted to do something that will prevent you from acting like the person you want to be, then remind yourself who you want to be. Put safeguards in place to help you have all the pieces of your life fit together, so you can keep your integrity intact.
2. Vulnerability: you know who you are
The next step in developing self-awareness is to be vulnerable. You must be able to admit where you struggle with your integrity. If you can’t admit that to yourself, then you won’t be able to change it. You have to be honest with yourself about who you are—and who you are not.
When I am away from home on business (as I was when I wrote this), I like to wear a pajama shirt that says, “Dad: A Son’s First Hero, A Daughter’s First Love.” This shirt reminds me who I am. And it reminds me not to be someone I am not.
Ask yourself these questions to assess your level of vulnerability. Do you ever pretend in a real-life setting that you are someone you are not? Why is that? What can you do to prevent those situations from happening? What are ways you can remind yourself who you are?
Be vulnerable with yourself about where you fall short in your integrity, so you can become the person you want to be.
3. Transparency: you share who you are
One more step in developing self-awareness is to be transparent with others. When you are open and real about who you are—and who you are not—then you plant the seed in another’s mind about who they could aspire to be.
I meet weekly with fellow business leaders. We are all willing to be open with each other, and we all are willing to hold each other accountable.
Ask yourself these questions to assess your level of transparency. Are you willing to share how you have become who you are now—including all of your mistakes? How many others have you told about the ups and downs you have experienced that got you to where you are now?
If you are willing to be transparent with others about your mistakes, that will help you stay on track so you can be the person you want to be.
Here’s the Key Takeaway. It’s in community that we learn how to be the people—and the leaders—we want to be. It’s helpful to have people who can walk with you on your journey. Find others you can trust who you can meet with on a regular basis. Be open with each other, and hold each other accountable. You can help others progress in their integrity, vulnerability, and transparency—and they can help you as well. And together you can become the leaders you aspire to be.
As a bestselling author, conference speaker, executive coach, and business growth expert, Robert McFarland helps serious business owners triple their current number of leads, double their sales, and increase their annual revenue by $50,000 or more—without spending any additional money on marketing or advertising. He can be reached at robert@transformationalimpactllc.com.
