On a recent Tuesday afternoon, I took an older relative to Sentara RMH Medical Center for a visit. My relative is a cancer survivor who recently moved here to Harrisonburg and needed see a doctor. The physician was younger, perhaps 40. He was professional and thorough. He made a point to listen carefully to my relative, he answered questions completely. He was knowledgeable and sincere. At the end of the visit, my relative said, “Will I be seeing you again next year?” The doctor replied, “No, I am just working here temporarily. I am moving to Pennsylvania in a month.”
There have been several stories in the Daily News-Record recently about problems Sentara RMH is having keeping physicians and staff. In conversations with providers and staff who work now or who recently left I noticed some consistent comments.
The nursing department initiated the steps to become a Magnet Hospital in 2014. Only 8% of hospitals in the country have this distinction. The Magnet program was created by the American Nurses Association with the goal of getting better treatment outcomes for patients as a result of better nursing care. To become a Magnet Hospital, a large percentage of the nurses needed to have a bachelor’s degree in nursing. This was a problem.
Sentara RMH had a large number of very experienced nurses who had their LPN certification but did not have a bachelor’s degree. As a result, nurses, some with years of experience working at RMH, were asked to go back to school and get their college degree. Nurses who felt this was impractical ended up working as nurse’s aides or leaving.
This is one example of trying to fit a unique institution like Sentara RMH into a model that may not have been the best for our community. Highly experienced and loyal nursing staff were lost because of the inflexible requirements of the Magnet program.
Physicians are leaving as well. A local anesthesiologists group terminated their association with Sentara RMH in 2020. The Harrisonburg Emergency Physicians’ group was absorbed into a nationwide group called United States Acute Care Solutions. The hospital was served by four urologists in 2011, now there are only two. Five orthopedic surgeons have recently left. A successful cardiothoracic surgery program endured a profound change as surgeons and physician assistants left and were replaced by a new team.
Members of the health care community blame this turnover on the corporate culture at Sentara. After purchasing RMH in 2011 Sentara imposed its own corporate policy and structure. Physicians, like Dr. Habeeb, an anesthesiologist who came to Harrisonburg in 2009, are leaving. Dr. Habeeb’s story, as told in the March 3 edition of the DN-R, is typical. Contract negotiations between Sentara and doctors are inflexible. Take-it-or-leave-it contract terms are leading many health care providers with years of experience and close ties to our community to leave. These providers are finding employers who are more flexible and better able to provide a secure work environment.
In an article about physician turnover in the Feb. 25 edition of the DN-R, a statement from Sentara indicated physician turnover was a problem for many rural hospitals. The implication was RMH was a typical rural hospital and was having the same problems as other rural hospitals.
This is troubling.
Sentara RMH is not a typical rural hospital in a typical rural market. Our “market” is only two hours from the nation’s capital and just 90 minutes from the state capital. James Madison University, Eastern Mennonite University and Merck are keystone employers. There are other well regarded colleges in our community. They help make Harrisonburg a great place to live. With good schools and great recreational activities close by, Harrisonburg should be first on the list for any young health care provider looking for an opportunity.
Speaking from personal experience, the community of dentists here in Harrisonburg is growing. Dentists recognize the opportunity here in Harrisonburg. Dentists, however, do not work for Sentara. Most have their own businesses or work in small groups.
Rockingham Memorial Hospital was a locally owned and locally managed health care institution with a unique bond to our community. Sentara’s corporate management style is known to be remote and inflexible. It can be said that Sentara’s corporate leadership is out of touch with our community. RMH is a unique institution. Too many decisions affecting health care in our community are being made in offices located far away from Harrisonburg. Our hospital needs empowered local leadership to build trust within the healthcare community.
Young professionals are hearing about the corporate structure and leadership style of Sentara. They are hearing about the troubles other physicians and staff are having at RMH and they are looking elsewhere for opportunity.
That’s the real problem.
Douglas Wright is a dentist who lives in Rockingham County.
