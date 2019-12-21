Several weeks ago, a mentor and close friend asked me a relatively pointed question. He said, “As 2019 comes to an end, what do you consider your signature leadership accomplishment of the decade?” The question caught me off guard, in a really positive way, and I was surprised that no immediate answer jumped to mind.
To me, leadership has never been about an isolated project or experience. It’s about how I live my life. Reflecting back on 2009, countless leadership opportunities have presented themselves. I’ve switched jobs and worked to get established in a new community. I’ve partnered with regional nonprofits to find ways to help better achieve mission. I’ve learned to be a parent (and added my daughter to that chaos). And I’ve learned that people, when cultivated in the right space, are capable of far more than we’ve ever imagined.
Mainly, I’ve learned that the art of leadership is one that’s refined day after day and year after year. So in the spirit of starting a new year, and a new decade, I’m embracing some resolutions that I believe will serve me as I continue on my leadership journey.
• Renewed Focus on Self Care – Over time, I’ve learned that I give the best version of myself to others when I’m focusing on taking care of key aspects of myself. Many flight attendants over time have reminded us to secure our own air mask before helping those around us, and this resolution is grounded in the same philosophy. For me, I know my key metrics are exercising at least four times a week and averaging eight hours of sleep per night. Both of these goals have seen performance peaks and valleys over the past decade. Yet, when I cut through the noise, I’m confident that when I’m meeting these goals my interactions are far more positive.
The second part of this resolution is more personal. As the new decade begins, I’m making a concerted effort to distance myself from my social media accounts. Social media platforms provide an amazing avenue to connect with people and programs that matter to us. In many cases, these tools are the only option to keep these relationships strong. Over the last few years, however, after spending some time scrolling, I would often find myself feeling bad – feeling bad about myself as a parent, as a friend, and as a leadership enthusiast. I was in a constant state of comparing myself to others and always coming up short.
Not only was harvesting for likes exhausting, it was also a set up for disappointment. When I posted something that I really loved, it was always a let down if I didn’t see if get traction within my circles.
The good news is I am not alone in how I was feeling. The concept of Social Anxiety Disorder remains in its infancy regarding research, but early signs indicate that there’s something significant at play here.
So, I’m choosing to focus on connecting with people in person and in real time. And while I have high hopes for the long term boost to my mental health, I’m also looking forward to spending a little more time and energy looking around at the world I’m experiencing in the moment than the world I’m scrolling through on my screen.
• Focus on Depth over Breadth – As I enter the new decade, I’m focused on replacing breadth with depth in my endeavors. I aspire to maintain a smaller circle with greater impact. I want to be a good partner in the relationships where I am a mentee and in those I’ve been invited to mentor. I want to stop trying to cram as much as possible into my day and give the time to the people, projects, and processes that deserve it.
• Focus on Responding over Reacting – I’ve developed a terrible habit of interrupting others. Maybe it’s not new; perhaps I just wasn’t paying enough attention to notice it way back when. But I see it now and it drives me crazy! I listen to others just long enough to figure out what I can say next. Then, the moment they take a breath, I jump in and steal control of the conversation back. So, I’m focused on taking time to listen and actually hear what’s being shared – less listening to respond and more listening to understand.
This shortcoming shows up in my leadership capacity as well. At times, I listen to my team members just long enough to identify a solution to the issue. Then I jump in and start problem solving. Over time, I’ve learned that since I surround myself with good people, all they often really want from me is the chance to talk an issue through and then come up with his or her own answer. If I can replace my problem-solving mindset with a question-oriented approach designed to help them think differently, I’m better serving as a leader.
In a decade of leadership, I’ve learned a lot. I’ve learned there are some aspects of the job I do well, and lots more that I need to continue to develop. I’ve learned that the cliché holds true – leadership is all about the journey and very rarely about the destination. I’ve learned that the world is in desperate need of more leaders who believe in themselves, are motivated by a sincere passion, are willing to stand up for others, and are willing to learn as they go. I’ve learned that most of us are faking it, and that’s okay.
In a decade of leadership, I’ve learned I’m only just getting started. So are you.
And that’s the best news of all.
Dave Urso is dean of Academic Affairs at Blue Ridge Community College and chief innovation officer at Dynamic Consulting.
