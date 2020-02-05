The horrific Jan. 15 crash between Weyers Cave and Mount Crawford on Interstate 81 that claimed the lives of three people (DN-R, Jan. 16) is a harsh reminder that something needs to be done to improve safety on the troubled interstate.
Obvious primary problems are the truck and other vehicle drivers who cruise below the speed limit in the left passing lane. This clogs up I-81 with unnecessary vehicle slow-downs and accelerations, leading to the release of additional harmful air pollution (soot, fine particles, carbon dioxide) that directly contribute to global warming. It also contributes to the dangerous passing on the right by impatient drivers.
Another reality is that these are angrier, more aggressive, less considerate times. Gone are the days when motorists would flash their lights as a pre-passing courtesy and the slower vehicle would then flash when it was safe for the passing vehicle to return to the right lane. Now are the days when trucks deliberately occupy the left lane going up a hill so they can arrive at their destination five minutes faster to deliver yet another Amazon load of cheap plastic items from China. In the process, they delay and endanger many others.
Trucks (many from out of state) have been allowed, in the name of interstate commerce, to reign supreme on I-81 without any serious attempt by law enforcement to rein in their lousy entitled driving habits. Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, in the name of tax revenues, have made this situation worse by allowing big-box operations like Walmart to site huge distribution centers alongside I-81. The thousands of additional semi-trailers linked to these centers constantly flood this limited corridor, making a horrible situation even worse.
Bowing to the interests of powerful truck industry lobbyists and the almighty dollar, lawmakers have only given lip service toward making any type of I-81 improvements over the past many decades. For example, while the I-81 Advisory Committee is progressing at snail’s pace to think about considering possible improvement options, people continue to die or get injured. This bogged down review process will continue to slowly unfold and can be expected to take years before any purposeful action comes from it.
Now is the time to re-establish a more balanced consciousness along I-81. Fast-track solutions that everyone should be able to agree with are available. We can and must act immediately to stop the hemorrhaging. Focusing on the 80-mile stretch from mile marker 220 (Route 262 Staunton Mall area exit) to mile marker 300 (I-66 East exit), here’s a two-pronged action plan to start addressing the nightmare on I–81:
1) Install the following specifically worded, permanent signs: a) No Trucks Left Lane; b) Resume Truck Passing; and c) Keep Right Except to Pass. At a minimum, each sign should be placed along the left side of the interstate and/or hung from overpasses above the passing lane. They should also be strategically used to replace all existing signs that use less clear language. Also, a new safety corridor should be established within the mentioned 80-mile stretch, focusing on proper use of travel lanes. Signs identifying the corridor beginning and ending for northbound and southbound traffic would be appropriate.
Having recently completed a comprehensive independent survey of both directions on I-81, below are suggested locations where each type of sign should be placed. This is not all-inclusive:
a) “No Trucks Left Lane” sign — northbound mile markers: 223.1, 236.8, 248, 286.5, 289, 294, and 298.5; southbound mile markers: 298.5, 292, 289.2, 286, 284, 278.5, 272.5, 268.5, 263.5, 262, 259, 257, 250.5, 237.5, and 236. This sign should be placed at the beginning of uphill grades; on curves; and 0.5 miles after each I-81 exit on-ramp. It should also replace the much less effective Trucks and Combination Vehicles Use Right Lane When Operated Under 70 mph sign found at northbound mile markers 236.8 and 286.5, and southbound mile marker 286.
b) “Resume Truck Passing” sign — This sign should be placed next to the left lane on the first sustained levelized and/or downhill grades following the previous No Trucks Left Lane sign.
c) “Keep Right Except to Pass” sign — northbound mile markers: 221.5, 226.5, 234.5, 242.5, 246.5, 256.5, 263.5, 272.5, 282.5, 290.5, and 295.5; southbound mile markers: the reverse of northbound. This sign should be placed next to the left lane 0.5 miles before each I-81 exit; and on the left side of the interstate across from any existing e-signage (typically found next to the right lane). This sign should also replace the more ambiguous, less effective Slower Traffic Keep Right signs found on I-81.
d) Highway Safety Corridor Proper Lane Usage Announcement signs — northbound mile markers 221.5 (entering the corridor) and 300.5 (leaving); southbound mile markers 300.5 and 219.5.
Remember that while similar signage may exist on I-81, these signs are difficult to read and/or understand. The type and number of words on a sign, the size of the lettering, and where the signs are placed all matter! Less words, with direct clear meaning, that can be easily seen and understood from the left driving lane is what’s required. And since the recommended roadway signs cost only in the hundred-dollar range, we can’t afford to not to act.
2) Once the recommended signs are in place, the Virginia State Police must provide enforcement by issuing tickets to those who continue to clog up the left lane. This will effectively get the message out that bad driving behavior will no longer be tolerated on I-81 and spur a much-needed change for the better.
It’s a low-cost, easy-to-implement strategy that will not only improve I-81 safety and provide the public sector with more revenue, but also help the planet and the quality of life for Valley residents. Now let’s all contact our elected officials and do it!
