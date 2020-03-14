Americans are a generous, charitable people. With our roots firmly planted in Judeo-Christian values, love for our neighbors has been one of our finest fruits.
Today, however, this fruit is endangered. As society loses its ability to identify and appreciate real love, we are also losing our esteem for those who actively love their neighbors in tangible ways. We are threatening their ability to continue their good works.
Our concept of love for our neighbor has been impoverished. There was once a general appreciation for what is known as “tough love.” The kind that is gently honest, even when the truth hurts. The kind that isn’t derailed by disagreements, and understands that a difference of opinion--even about something important — is fully consistent with love.
Today’s idea of love is less about truth and authenticity, and more about approval at any cost. At the same time, our self-love has grown dramatically.
For a long time now, we’ve been told that we need to love ourselves before we can love others. To put ourselves first. Of course, this is totally inconsistent with all of the really great models of love the world has known (Jesus Christ comes to mind). But our culture’s messaging has been relentless and consistent: follow your heart, look out for number one.
We can see at least two results from these changes in our understanding of love. Today’s Americans have an increasing lack of tolerance for anyone who disagrees with them, and display a general attitude of entitlement.
This gives us some important insight into the battles over rights of conscience, which are now being waged not only on private business owners, but also on charitable organizations.
One case study was reported in the most recent “Faith and Justice” magazine, a publication of the non-profit legal group, Alliance Defending Freedom. It was a beautiful and inspiring article, for the most part. It tells the story of Sherrie Laurie, Executive Director of “Downtown Hope Center” in Anchorage, Alaska.
After retiring from her career as a pilot, Sherrie began doing volunteer work at Downtown Soup Kitchen. She later moved from serving lunch to doing laundry for the homeless while they enjoyed a hot shower. As her desire to care for the needy grew, she eventually took a position on the charity’s board. Then she became executive director.
Today the Center has an expanded mission. It serves as an overnight shelter for homeless women. Who would have guessed that for providing this service, these acts of love, the Center would face persecution? But that is exactly what happened.
The trouble started when Sherrie politely refused to allow a man to spend the night in the shelter with the women. Because these women are coming in from the street, many of them have been victims of abuse. It is essential that the Center does everything it can to ensure their safety.
But after Sherrie turned this man away--a man who happened to identify as a woman, she received a letter from the Anchorage Equal Rights Commission. It was investigating the man’s formal complaint of “sex and gender identity discrimination.”
Thanks to the involvement of Alliance Defending Freedom, the charge against Downtown Hope Center was ultimately dropped. But similar travesties are popping up all over the country. The trend is likely to grow as special interest groups push for laws to preclude even private charities from making distinctions between males and females, or from ministering to their communities in accordance with their faith.
We see faith-based adoption agencies facing closure if they insist upon placing children only in families with a mother and father. We see churches being forced to provide employees with insurance coverage for abortions. We see legislation targeting religious groups that seek to serve members in accordance with their doctrines.
Why are such good, noble, private associations taking so much fire? Because too many people today feel entitled to claim a moral consensus for their life choices. They simply cannot tolerate the idea that there are good, kind people out there who will not change their moral beliefs to suit the times. So they seek to harness the power of the state to coerce outward compliance with the newfangled orthodoxy.
This is not progress, my friends. It is tyranny. And it is exposed as such most clearly when it is aimed at the very best of people, doing the very best of things. When those who do the faithful, tangible work of “loving their neighbors” become the targets of persecution, surely it’s time for a wake-up call.
(1) comment
The Demokkkrat party needs to be destroyed. They are clearly the party that pushes this kind of nonsense, and they are clearly the party of evil.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.