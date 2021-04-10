“The April winds are magical, and thrill our tuneful frames; The garden-walks are passional to bachelors and dames.” – Ralph (Where’s Waldo?) Emerson
Passional? Is that a word? And in this age of inclusivity and diversity does anyone use the term “dames”? I just want to reflect on and celebrate this glorious time of year when, as Simon and Garfunkel observed, “April come, she will ...” And, she did, in all her radiant glory.
But first, this preamble ...
Sweet inspiration and death by chocolate: I’m rather proud of myself (but you knew that already). I managed to totter through the period from Ash Wednesday (mourning has broken) to Easter Sunday without eating any sweets, especially my favorites – Reese’ peanut butter cups and Cadbury crème eggs. I did yield to temptation when the Kline’s Dairy Bar special flavor was black raspberry or peach.
Now, post-Easter and moving in the direction of Ascension Day (May 13), I lift up mine eyes to the candy dish sitting silently in our sunroom, where The Starchies are singing out, “Honey, honey ... uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, huh ... sugar, sugar ...” I “just walk away, Renee,” singing Harry Belafonte’s 1957 hit, “Day-O, Day-O,” and heading for “a beautiful bunch of ripe banana” that has a certain a-peel to it.
Just goes to show that whenever I try to eat healthy, a chocolate bar looks at me and Snickers.
As evidence that spring truly hath sprung, this past week I borrowed neighbor Steve’s ancient tiller and prepared our modest garden plot for the awaiting Burpee seeds – red beets, lima beans, lavender, snapdragons and a variety of exotic zinnias.
While churning up the fertile, loamy soil, the treacly ballad, “Old Rivers” (No. 5 in 1962) by the late Walter Brennan echoed down the narrow furrows of my crusty cranium. At least I set my hand to the plow and didn’t look back (and notice the crooked rows), and no one had to listen to my mellow (read: overripe and almost rotten) vocals over the roar of the garden tractor.
Later, wife Anna asked me to stop singing “I’m a Believer” by the Monkees because she found it annoying. At first, I thought she was kidding. But then I saw her face ...
So, I slipped her my CD disc of “English Country Garden” by the late Jimmie (“Honeycomb”) Rodgers. The unpretentious, folksy tune that the velvet-voiced Rodgers released in 1962 recites a list of flowers, insects and songbirds likely to be found in an English country garden. Each verse ends with the refrain, “There is joy in the spring/When the birds begin to sing/In an English country garden.”
Check out the restorative, colorful music video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R5zny7ZlbME.
In our front yard, delicate pink buds are emerging on our redbud tree, a gift from Anna’s kindergarten team when she retired in 2011 from Cub Run Elementary after 30 years in the early education trenches.
Similarly, a Japanese maple tree in our backyard is pushing out tender scarlet leaves, a sapling that my late father, J. Vernon Bishop, gave to us in 1971 and still thriving at the same place we call home some 50 years later. Both special trees remind us to bloom where we’re planted year-round.
Outside our front door, a mother robin has built a nest in our spring wreath that contains four light-blue eggs. She’ll do all the work while her mate “rocks in the treetops all the day long, hoppin’ and a boppin’ and a-singing’ his song.”
Along with the flowering bursts courtesy of Mother Nature, the Shenandoah Valley hills have come alive with the sound of procreative music.
“April Love ... is for the very young ... One little kiss can tell you, this is true,” declares Pat Boone (No. 1 in 1957). Aah, music from the age of innocence, extolling the virtues of unabashedly romantic love. Back then, starry-eyed tunes like “April Love,” “Love Letters in the Sand” and “Sugar Moon” by Mr. White Bucks regularly soared to the top of the charts. Today, grandpa Pat is a spokesperson for walk-in bathtubs.
Another song I associate with early spring — the lilting “House at Pooh Corner” by (Kenny) Loggins and (Jim) Messina, based on the popular tales by English author A.A. Milne. The duo’s lilting tune implores, “So help me if you can, I’ve got to get/Back to the house at Pooh Corner by one/You’d be surprised, there’s so much to be done/Count all the bees in the hive/Chase all the clouds from the sky/Back to the days of Christopher Robin and Pooh ...”
To really put a spring in your step, check out the 1962 instrumental “That Happy Feeling,” by Bert Kaempfert and the ebullient “(What a Day for a) Daydream,” by The Lovin’ Spoonful (1966).
No seasonal song list would be complete without the “Spring” section from Antonio Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” (no, Frankie Valli was not involved in this classical masterpiece). It’s easy to be stirred to celebrative activity once this jubilant melody bursts through our primeval stereo system.
Despite the persistent pandemic, mass shootings, rampant injustice and cultural clashes, April is a great time to be alive as verdant music and jovial springtime gently collide in harmony.
Thank you, Lord, for the grandeur of nature and for wondrous music that have the ability to clear my head, lift my spirits, salve my soul and ... along with the late Louis Armstrong, prompt me to think to myself, “What a wonderful world,” come what May
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.