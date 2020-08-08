All the news last week was bad. The coronavirus is making a resurgence in many areas. In some cities, violent protests have continued for almost two months with no end in sight.
Reading the news on my phone during my lunch break was depressing. Fortunately, one of the dental assistants in our practice needed help studying for a test.
Margaret was studying for her citizenship test. She asked us to quiz her. One staff member read the questions and Margaret answered them. If she did not know the answer or could not remember we tried to think of ways to help her remember the answer.
“How many years does a US Senator serve?”
Six, just remember two years for a congressman, four years for president and six years for a senator.
“If both the President and Vice President can no longer serve, who becomes President?”
The speaker of the House. Just remember the people are really in charge. If the president and vice president are unable to serve, the responsibility goes to the “people’s house.”
Margaret gave the questions her full attention. She was studying at night after working all day. You can find the questions and answers on-line if you search for “Civics questions for the Naturalization Test.”
I think all of us who were trying to help Margaret study were impressed by the questions. Each of us had a question that stumped us. We learned a little more about our government and our country by studying with her.
On Wednesday, Margaret took her test. I confess, I was thinking about her all afternoon. After dinner that evening, I received a text message from Margaret saying she had passed. In a couple more weeks, she will take the Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America. Once she takes the oath, Margaret will be a U.S. citizen.
On Friday afternoon I was asked to interview a student from James Madison University. He has been a volunteer in our office and has an enthusiastic interest in dentistry. He has applied for scholarship to dental school through the U.S. Navy. He asked me to interview him and write a letter of recommendation.
James has an amazing resume. His course load was largely in sciences and math. He had almost straight A’s. Along with this, he was a trained EMT and worked with Harrisonburg Fire Department. He volunteered to teach reading to disadvantaged children off-campus and worked as a teaching assistant in the Chemistry department on-campus. He even did independent research in Biochemistry.
We talked about the role of a dentist in the Navy. Dentists can be called upon to provide casualty care during combat and emergency situations. In my Navy practice, I explained, many of my patients had never been to a dentist before. Contrary to what some think about military dentistry; I told James that compassion, understanding and a gentle touch were just as important as it was in any other clinical setting.
As I told James about the training and travel opportunities in the Navy, I could see his eyes light up. I saw a young man envisioning his future and how he could use his skills and energy to make a difference in the world.
I had a conversation with Margaret after she knew passed her test. I asked her how she felt.
“Relieved” she said.
“I think our country will be much better because we have citizens like you in it,” I said. Margaret stood a little taller and squared her shoulders, “Thank you,” she quietly replied.
“Our country is bit of a mess right now, I hope you can straighten us out”, I joked.
“I will help in any way I can,” replied Margaret.
I could tell that she was not joking.
One of the churches in Harrisonburg used to have a sign near the exit of the parking lot. “You are now entering darkness.” The message is a simple one. In the Christian faith we believe Jesus is the light of the world. He came to give us light and help us find our way. With his help, we pass that light on to others.
Last week, as protests raged and a pandemic made us all wonder what the future holds, I was in the presence of two wonderful young points of light. Our country is the envy of the world because of the extraordinary people who live here. After thinking about these conversations, I believe our experiment in liberty will be safe for at least one more generation. Our world will be just a little bit brighter, too.
(NOTE: The names in this column have been changed to protect privacy.)
Douglas Wright is a dentist who lives in Rockingham County.
