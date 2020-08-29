One thing for sure — amid many other certainties — one man’s anecdote is another man’s (or woman’s) distasteful antidote.
Er, what meanest thou by this, Mr. B?
Glad you asked, though you might regret the inquiry.
I refer to the complex and baffling world of humor — what is it, anyway? And what makes some people laugh while others can barely crack a smile?
Ecclesiastes 3:4 declares, “There’s a time to laugh, and a time to cry.”
Humor is a natural trait of the human family. I believe we are all born with an innate sense of humor, but we appear to develop it at differing paces and levels over time.
I grew up in a family in a home that was filled with laughter that sometimes got carried away. My dad could have been a stand-up comedian and was adept at doing impressions of local “celebrities” and famous characters as well as musical instruments. It rubbed off on all five siblings, even though we each have our own style, for better or worse.
Why do many people appear to have difficulty swallowing the medicine of humor? Might it be due in part to a rigid, pietistic upbringing where to laugh was to indicate some inner weakness or spiritual lassitude?
Such situations may not have been helped by formal, predictable patterns of congregational worship in which an occasional lighthearted moment, especially an unexpected anecdote straight from the pulpit, is highly unlikely:
Jim: “What did the preacher preach about this morning?”
Bob: “He/she didn’t say.”
I believe that God has a simply divine sense of humor — hey, He created us, didn’t He? And He must be laughing often up his sacred sleeve as He looks down on the myriad foibles of His creation.
In fact, scripture suggests that He does just that:
“But You, O Lord, laugh at them; You scoff at all the nations.” — Psalm 59:8
“He who sits in the heavens laughs; The Lord scoffs at them.” — Psalm 2:4
“The Lord laughs at him, for He sees his day is coming.” — Psalm 37:13
Religious humor, in particular, appears to be an oxymoron for some.
A very recent case in point: Last week’s “potpourri” column included several anecdotes on the biblical character Moses. One reader sent me a graciously-written response indicating he felt my observations on the patriarch bordered on being sacrilegious. But he went on to thank me for the Scripture I included at the end, adding that he was glad I was writing my column again, albeit “trying (too) hard (at times) to be funny.”
That same day I received comments from three other readers expressing appreciation for the “thoughtful” column; one was a voicemail with another witticism about our maligned prophet Moses. So, it’s back to treading cautiously around the burning bush for me.
I’ve pulled a little volume off the shelf on occasion that has proven helpful in trying to approach and understand humor from a biblical perspective.
In “The Humor of Christ” (Harper & Row, 1964), Elton Trueblood challenges the way Jesus is frequently imagined and portrayed as mild-mannered, endlessly patient and serious. He invites readers to abandon this presupposition for a moment and approach the Scriptures in childlike faith.
Dr. Trueblood tells of the time during family devotions when he was reading from the seventh chapter of Matthew, where Jesus talks about judging others, asking why we see the speck in our brother’s eye but don’t see the log in our own eye.
Suddenly his 4-year-old son began to laugh. because he saw how ridiculous it was for a man to be so deeply concerned about the speck in another person’s eye that he was oblivious to the beam in his own eye. Because the child understood perfectly that the human eye is not large enough to have a beam in it, the very idea tickled him.
Trueblood cites more than 30 passages in Matthew, Mark and Luke where he believes Jesus used humor and irony in his teaching, especially in his frequent use of parables. Not belly laughs, mind you, but more subtle, gentle, whimsical observations that the common person could relate to (that’s you and me, friends).
I enjoy laughing, telling jokes – especially one-liners; the louder the groan evoked, the better – and being around other people with a natural, humorous bent. It’s contagious, but not like COVID-19. But because my laughter can too easily be produced at others’ expense, it needs to continually be checked, shaped and molded — and challenged when I veer off course — by those around me and by the One who wants me to laugh because of my relationship to Him.
To laugh, to tell and to hear humorous stories and to yearn for more is not to deny the hardships and injustices of life, but rather, humor and laughter can help us better deal with difficult life issues we all face sooner or later, usually sooner.
Laugh often — it is the music of the soul.
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.