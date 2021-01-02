At the end of last year, I did an analysis of my 2020 goals. Not all were wins or losses; some goals changed during the course of the year. Based on my analysis, I had one win, four losses and five changes mid-course. That was not what I wanted to see, but I had to be completely honest with myself in order to start the new year right.
I didn’t like not hitting all my goals, but I had to be willing to admit that I did not make all of them. That required that I be completely honest with myself. I had to acknowledge that I did not hit the target. I could not just throw some darts against the wall and then draw the target around the darts.
It’s never easy to deal with disappointment—although we became quite familiar with it in 2020. I know it is not fun to admit that things did not work out like we wanted them to, but disappointment and failure can be great teachers—if we are willing to be taught by them.
Based on my own experience, here’s how you can start the new year right:
1. Deal with what happened: The first step is to be completely honest about what happened — or didn’t happen. Just like when I was reviewing my goals for the year, I could not sugarcoat the situation. I had to deal with reality. I couldn’t just say that the year was a “success” and move on. I had to face the facts.
Similarly, you need to examine your situation. Recall what really happened — not what you wish had happened, or how you would like to remember the situation. Be willing to be teachable and see what you can draw from the situation.
2. Learn from what happened: Identify what went wrong — and what went right. When I was reviewing my goals for the year, I saw I had only one win. On deeper analysis, however, I saw I had five other wins that were sub-goals that were important steps forward. Just as I could not say that my year was all good, neither was it all bad.
Be completely honest with yourself and pull every lesson out of the experience that you can. Take responsibility for what you did or did not do, but do not beat yourself up about it. Be gentle with yourself while you are doing your analysis. Just learn from the situation and be willing to apply what you learn.
3. Make something else happen: Use what you have learned from your analysis and figure out how to start over. In reviewing my year, I saw that one of my goals did not need to be accomplished because over the course of the year it became no longer important to me. Instead, five sub-goals — that all ended up as wins — became more important. Also, those wins were progress toward the goals that I did not meet. While I did not complete all my goals, I was further along than I would have been if I had not set the goals at all. That perspective emboldened me to try to move forward again on those goals.
Do not let a setback keep you down. Remember Winston Churchill’s famous words: “Success is not final, failure is not fatal. It is the courage to continue that counts.” Do not let self-doubt hold you back, and do not be ashamed of not making your goals—and do not be afraid to start over.
Here’s the key takeaway. Even if you don’t think you are making progress towards your goals, life is not ultimately about achieving your goals anyway. It’s about becoming the person you should become. Be completely honest with yourself. Pick up the pieces. Figure out what went wrong. Move forward with confidence. And be willing to try again.
As a bestselling author, conference speaker, executive coach, and business growth expert, Robert McFarland is committed to making ideals actionable. Whether he is helping serious business owners generate more clients, close more sales, or increase their overall revenue and profits, he equips business leaders to achieve their goals—quickly and inexpensively. He can be reached at robert@transformationalimpactllc.com.
