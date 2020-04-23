So, how goeth the viral battle? Not quite ready to wave the white flag, I hope.
I’m not, but sure have been tempted to many times since this pandemic storm washed up on our shores.
When I feel numb, overwhelmed by the sheer devastation this “great leveler” virus is doing, like the late Fred Rogers, I “look for the helpers,” and there are many such heroes right in our own backyard.
Our first responders and health care workers are on the front lines, risking their own lives while saving others. We owe them a debt of gratitude that we’ll never be able to repay. I tip my mantle to other silent stars — the custodians, housekeepers and others working relentlessly to keep facilities disinfected. And, let’s “honk if you love truckers,” postal workers and carriers, school teachers, social workers (our daughter among them) still in the trenches, and small businesses reaching out to others even as their own enterprises are in jeopardy. Will these kinds of second-mile, good Samaritan efforts continue for the long haul? I pray so.
Many have commented on the irony of plunging gas prices — $1.69 a gallon as of this writing — at the same time that “we ain’t goin’ nowhere.” One Facebook comment pretty much nailed it: “I feel like I’m 16 again. Gas is cheap, and I’m grounded!”
I have made a few “trips” locally, mainly for certain food and health care items, and am heartened by how many people are wearing masks and observing social distancing protocols. Toilet paper, tissues and wipes are back on shelves and “panic shopping” for the most part seems to have subsided.
One of the strange (of many) behaviors I’m experiencing is waking up mornings with a different song ricocheting down my cobwebbed cranium. It might be Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” (we line dance to this tune) or B.J. Thomas’ “Rock and Roll Lullaby,” followed by a sacred melody from the “Life Songs No. 2” hymnal from my youth at Doylestown (Pa.) Mennonite Church. And so, I sing them over again in the shower as “Raindrops Keep Falling on my Head.”
I continue to be grateful for this continued scrumptious spring weather that permits my spending considerable time outdoors — planting garden, pruning bushes, mowing and mulching our three-quarter acre property — therapeutic activities all. Adequate food, a roof over our heads, a loving family that lives close by and a caring church community and small group provide hope in the midst of the havoc wrought by this cruel coronavirus.
Wife Anna, if she decides to start another career after the danger passes, could be a “hairly-decent” tonsorial artist. She went to work on my naturally wiry locks with the aid of a thinning scissors and voila! This is one time I welcomed a trimming from meine frau. Danke schon, dear!
In the midst of watching the gloom and doom news reports, our spirits were buoyed by a rather unexpected surprise. Anna happened to check our Credit Union account and apparently our stimulus checks buoyed our sinking checking account to the tune of $2,400. We thought us old folk living on love and Social Security would be among the last to receive this government gift, if at all.
This “mini-windfall” was especially welcomed one day after receiving a report on my retirement IRA that took a major financial beating for the last quarter, a grim reminder of what happened to our pension funds in 2008 and onward as we both were anticipating retirement back then. The high financial anxiety was no fun, then or now.
Another unforeseen event: If our bathroom scales are right, it appears that I’ve already lost 6-7 pounds since this pestilence reared its ugly invisible head. I attribute it to some changes in my eating habits, ingesting more healthy comestibles, drinking more water and fewer soft drinks, not eating out, daily rounds on the treadmill and keeping Reese’s peanut butter cups at bay.
With each passing day, I’m analyzing myself, my routines, my aspirations and realizing how too much of what I do is done without thinking how my actions affect those close to me and beyond. And that’s a good thing, I believe, if I take some corrective steps that include being more thankful for God’s beneficence that in turn translates into greater service to my fellow human beings.
This coincides with sentiments expressed in the late Glen Campbell’s song, “Less of Me,” that asserts, “Let me be a little kinder, let me be a little blinder, to the faults of those about me, let me praise a little more. Let me be when I am weary, just a little bit more cheery, let me think more of my neighbor, and a little less of me.”
Yea, verily ... So let it be written (and sung), so let it be done ...
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com
