Over the course of a 15-year teaching career, I’ve changed my approach in lots of ways. Sometimes the changes make the learning experience better, like when I added real-world application experiences at the end of my lectures. Other times, my efforts result in spectacular failures, like the time I allowed the students to develop their own course syllabus.
While I’ve been open-minded and tried to develop strategies to be the best teacher possible, there’s one area I continue to struggle to address: getting the last few students to engage.
In nearly every class I’ve been assigned, there have been a select few students who are simply disengaged. It’s evident to everyone that they’re in “checked out” mode and there’s little — if anything — that can be done to draw them in. I’ve tried so many different strategies to influence these students and make them partners in the learning process. When I fail, I take it to heart. I convince myself that I’ve let them down by not finding a way to connect.
My recent efforts to be kinder to myself resulted in a different internal conversation as I prepared for the start of classes this week. I told myself it’s somewhat conceited to think their lack of engagement was about me personally. In other words, I needed to stop taking it personally. The student’s disengagement is far more likely an indicator that she or he isn’t in the right physical, mental, and emotional space to learn at this time. I also reminded myself that constantly trying to adapt my style to get buy-in from these students may have come at the cost of students who had been engaged all along but felt less excited about the new direction.
The leadership parallel for this frustration seems clear. We’re often called upon to lead teams where everyone isn’t planning to actively engage in the journey. For direct – “I don’t support you as a leader so will not work to bring your vision to life” — or less obvious — “I’m going through an issue in my personal life that is keeping me highly distracted” — reasons, we can’t count on these individuals for support and advocacy. When you find yourself in this situation, the following three concepts can help you make it through:
• Get re-energized by your vision — Remind yourself that you were called to lead for a reason. Take a step back and get lost in your vision about what the end product will look like and how your ability to meet the mission will be improved when you get there. Talk relentlessly about your vision and use it to keep those around you inspired as partners in the process.
As you envision this future state, remember not everyone at the table today will be there when you arrive at your destination. Focus on what you can accomplish with those “on your side,” stay positive, and continue to sell others on what the future will bring.
• Determine if you are expecting others to read your mind — Ask yourself whether part of this disengagement is the result of others feeling uninformed about what’s going on and why. How has your communication been lately? What assumptions are being made? As you speak with those who aren’t supportive, ask lots of questions to guide the conversation and win favor by acknowledging others’ points of view. Ask what the specific pain points are for a specific project and what ideas they have to make them better.
• Spend dedicated time with your mentors and cheerleaders — Be intentional about the time you’re spending with individuals who are avid supporters of you, your ideas, and your vision. Fostering meaningful connections in formal and informal mentorships can help keep you focused on your goals and provide valuable outside insight into what you’re experiencing in your world.
There will always be others in our shared community with whom we struggle to develop meaningful connections. Rather than give those individuals the power to derail our enthusiasm for the task at hand, let’s commit to not taking their choice personally but focusing instead on delivering on our vision, ensuring others aren’t being asked to read our mind, and spending focused time with our mentors. Through this commitment, we stand the best chance to consistently present our teams with the leader they deserve regardless of their engagement level.
Dave Urso is dean of Academic Affairs at Blue Ridge Community College and chief innovation officer at Dynamic Consulting.
