Nearly 25 years ago I tried to get a nonprofit off the ground. First, I launched a new event initiative in my community to get it going. Then, I spent a lot of time on the phone recruiting sponsors for the event. I even communicated with a government agency to have a public official at the event. I also worked with various media to garner attention for the event—before social media. After all that work, I thought, “This was too much. I can’t do this again. It’s too hard.” I decided I couldn’t stick with it.
Several months later, I was talking to a nonprofit leader about that experience. When I told him that I abandoned the idea of starting up the organization, he was surprised. He said, “It took me three years to get my organization up and running. Why would you think it would take you less time than that? Why didn’t you stick with it?”
At the time I didn’t realize how long it took to start a nonprofit organization. I had unrealistic expectations about how quickly I could get it going, but I also didn’t understand how much I had going for me at the time. I already had a successful event, I already had the attention of media, and I already had a connection with a public official’s office. When I quit, all that work was lost.
As a result, I learned that I must not quit. To benefit from my mistakes in trying to launch that nonprofit, here are three things that will make you want to quit—and what you can do to overcome them.
1. To avoid getting distracted, stay focused.
Keep focused on what you need to do. And keep on doing it. It’s easy to be pulled aside by other bright shiny objects, but don’t get distracted. Don’t lose your focus.
If you go hiking in the woods and you are distracted by all the different side paths that you could follow, you will not make much progress. If you are going to stay on track, you can’t afford to be distracted.
The path you have to walk in your work life is not much different from that path in the woods. If you veer off your path, it will be all the harder to get back on track again.
2. To avoid getting stuck, move forward.
If you are doing something new, it will be hard. Expect that going into it. Don’t think it will be easier than it will be. Stay engaged in the process.
When you get stuck, it’s hard to get reengaged. The only way you can guarantee you will not get stuck is to be constantly moving forward. If you are consistently moving forward—even if you’re not moving that fast—you will not get stuck. You are more likely to get stuck when your effort is not consistent. Remember: constant forward motion is the key.
Stick with it, so that you don’t get stuck. And just keep moving forward.
3. To avoid getting down, stay encouraged.
Your attitude will be your greatest asset. If you don’t intentionally keep your attitude up, you can fall prey to getting down.
Chuck Swindoll said this about attitude: “I am convinced that life is 10% what happens to me and 90% of how I react to it. And so it is with you ... we are in charge of our Attitudes.”
You need to believe you can accomplish the goal ahead of you. If you do not have any cheerleaders who can help you, it’s important to be your own cheering section and keep your attitude up.
Here’s the Key Takeaway: You can do whatever you set your mind to, but you can’t allow yourself to get distracted, stuck, or down. If you quit, it will be so much harder to begin again. Regardless of whatever new thing you want to start, you have to stick with it.
As a bestselling author, conference speaker, executive coach, and business growth expert, Robert McFarland helps serious business owners triple their current number of leads, double their sales, and increase their annual revenue by $50,000 or more—without spending any additional money on marketing or advertising. He can be reached at robert@transformationalimpactllc.com.
