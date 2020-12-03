Mgubudu Stores is still located 25 miles north of Chipata on the Lundazi Road in the Eastern Province of rural Zambia in Southern Africa.
The vibrant shopping center in the 1960s used to have six Indian-owned shops. Trucks, buses, traders, travelers, shoppers, villagers and professionals from 50 square miles mingled. One afternoon, my father bought a cold Coca-Cola and was sipping it sitting on the stairs of a shop. He saw a dazed looking man wandering past the shop.
The man was 4-feet-9 and filthy. He had dusty bare feet, shreds of rags for clothes; he had patched lips and looked tired. His neckless head rested on his hunchback. My father greeted the man. The man spoke Tumbuka, which is our mother tongue. My father asked the man’s name and asked him why he was so far from the town of Lundazi, which was nearly 100 miles away.
The man said he had not eaten for days. He had only one truck ride on the way but had walked most of the 100 miles for weeks in search of a job. No one would give him a ride because he did not have any money. My father got out a susu (six pennies) and bought the man a Coca-Cola and a bun. He thanked my father profusely.
The diminutive man said he had been living in poverty in the village. He was looking for any work so that he could buy some clothes. But most of all, he wanted to save some money so that when he returned to his village, he would be able to marry a woman from the lobola (so-called bride price or bride wealth) he would save. After they had a long conversation, my father brought the total stranger back to our house.
As soon as they arrived, my mother immediately put some warm water in the bathing shelter and a bar of soap. The man scrubbed off all his dirt and my mother gave him a hot meal and some of my father’s old clothes.
The man’s name was Sekelelani, which means “be happy.” So it was that Mr. Sekelelani arrived one evening into our family of nine children. We did not need his help because my father was a teacher and the little plot of land we grew crops on was to supplement our food.
Mr. Sekelenai was to help us work in our 2-acre field growing maize and peanuts. My father paid him $1.50 per month. He saved the $1 for Sekelelani in an account and gave him the 50 cents as pocket money every month. My mother cooked and served him meals. Because he had a hunchback, he never wandered away from our house. People stared and sometimes made fun of him even when he took short strolls near our house in the evening. He was very self-conscious.
He had a great laugh and broad smile and we kids were very fond of him and were always listening to his many funny stories. My mother sometimes teased him in the evening as we sat in the moonlight outside after dinner. My mother would ask him why he was not married yet.
Mr. Sekelelani would always laugh and say: “Mrs. Tembo, women like me! I know how to talk to them.”
Sadly, Mr. Sekelelani left one morning. My father gave him the $12 cash he had faithfully saved for him and a small suitcase with a blanket and some clothes in it. We escorted him to Mgubudu Stores bus station. We never saw or heard from him again.
My father and mother’s partnership has always intrigued me. They were such a kind people when we were growing up. They brought so many strangers into our home and into our lives as children. They treated them all very kindly. I have always wondered what happened to Mr. Sekelelani.
Did he go home to a hero’s welcome? Did he marry and live happily ever after?
As I look back on my life, I believe many people come into our lives and impact us significantly for a short while. Then they disappear, never to be seen again and leaving us with a wonderful story with glowing warm memories to last eternity.
Sometimes in moments of contemplation, we wonder why the person crossed our path. Sometimes we just wonder what happened to the person as we are left without conclusions. This creates the anxiety that is mystery in our lives.
That’s why we find nostalgia to be so bittersweet. Our expectations of a neat ending to a story with mystery solved is a popular Hollywood myth that today overwhelms us. A story has to have a good conclusive ending tied in a bow.
Whoever crosses your life, enjoy and cherish the moment with them because, once you part, they may never cross your life again.
Mwizenge S. Tembo lives in Bridgewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.