Going to school and learning is such a profound eye-opening experience that I am at a loss when people drop out of school for no good reason, have no curiosity when attending school or have terrible memories of attending school of any type.
One day during the sociological theory seminar class of 10 students in graduate school, professor Brown (not his real name) walked into class. He asked: “How would Americans react if one morning a four-star general stood in front of the White House briefing room podium and declared: ‘I am the president and new leader of the United States of America. From this moment, from the state of Vermont in the East to California in the West, from New York State, to Alabama and Washington State, including all the military branches; everyone must obey my orders as I am the new commander in chief as leader of these United States!”
There was a brief silence and delayed reaction among us students as we looked to each other and absorbed the stunning hypothetical example. There was some nervous laughter. Brown had perhaps asked about the unthinkable in the powerful American society. How did the four-star general first of all penetrate the White House? Was there an armed military coup? The American society has a massive bureaucracy, the Constitution, and a sprawling military with complex chains of command. All the states have governors and their own separate bureaucracies. This brought up the whole question of how as Americans we come to accept someone as our leader.
The class went on to address the whole subject of how, as a country, we establish legitimacy of our leaders. This is what the eminent German scholar Max Weber called establishing legitimacy of any leader and especially the presidency through elections and other formal and informal procedures. Because of unsettling statements about election results from the president, legitimacy and transfer of power are controversial issues as of right now four weeks from the elections.
During another period, Brown said that even though the United States left Vietnam: “It is the greatest and most powerful country in the world.”
There was silence. There was no response. But in my head my thoughts were very different. Was Brown referring to the same America that we radical University of Zambia students in Africa used to criticize? This was during anti-apartheid and pro-Soviet Union Marxists in Angola demonstrations. The University of Zambia was at one time closed due to the anti-Zambian government student demonstrations. This was at the height of the Cold War when the two super powers of the former Soviet Union and the United States were vying for geopolitical political control all over the world.
Brown taught the classes in a normal way, covering all the topics that were in the syllabus. But the reason I still vividly remember what he said and the specific ideas he illustrated is because he said some crazy things. He said the things not for shock value, because that is superficial. He said the things he said to illustrate a significant or important point. I am still able to remember those ideas many decades later precisely because those ideas about how we determine the legitimacy of a president in America are so relevant today as we approach the Nov. 3 very consequential elections.
Every student needs a crazy professor today precisely because every student needs their minds stirred or jogged. It is perhaps paradoxical that it may be difficult to gain the attention of anyone and let alone a student because we have excessive mental stimulation today due to the unprecedented massive network of often-negative global social media.
This may be the greatest challenge for all societies going forward. Thinking, learning and sense of imagination require that the mind be like a quiet private closet that only you, the thinker, has access to, at least during certain periods of time.
But today in 2020, the bombardment into our minds from the outside social media world is so constant, relentless and 24/7. There was a time when radio and television stations shut down for the night. How do we learn or let alone get moments to think today? No wonder we have chaos and extreme political polarization right now.
Mwizenge S. Tembo lives in Bridgewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.