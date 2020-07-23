“The very attempts of modern societies to insulate themselves from suffering have resulted in a refusal of love, for the willingness to love and be loved makes suffering inevitable.”— Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda
Suffering is a mixture of anxiety, physical pain, fear, anger, nervousness, anguish, grief, loneliness and helplessness. The suffering can be low grade. When the suffering is very severe it becomes what my mother in the Tumbuka African tongue called kuzingiziwa.
Kuzingiziwa is when the suffering causes so much intense emotional pain that it feels like the person’s emotions are being wrung, twisted and their physical skin is being stripped off their body. The suffering is relentless and there seems to be no way out. My mother used to call this feeling kujithuba. This depicts the physical act of stripping bark from a tree. Except this metaphor is applied to a human being when they experience extreme suffering of the soul.
The soul is the seat of our lives that gives us, shows us, or reflects life (umoyo) in us. The soul is that glint in our eyes, the smile, the loud belly laughter, the twinkle in our eyes, the contorted face of anger, grief, and deep disappointment, the grimace of emotional and physical pain.
When the persistent severe suffering turns into kuzingiziwa, it creates rapture in our soul. We may cry or wail loudly for our mother, sob publicly or privately, heaving our chest up down with excessive hot tears continuously gashing out of our eyes down our cheeks often defying any wiping. Excessive mucous come out of our noses at the same time making our contorted faces of pain and grief very messy. This suffering soul rapture lays us bare to others making us feel so emotionally exposed and naked. This is why the vast majority of people in Westernized cultures will express soul rapture in private or behind closed doors. Some people avoid soul rapture completely. Unfortunately, too many people suppress rapture of the suffering soul that is experiencing kuzingiziwa often because Western society has taught us that it is shameful to experience or express soul rapture before others or in public.
The suffering soul is both an expression and gateway to love. A person who never experiences rapture of the soul in suffering, is a person who may never experience deep love. The suffering soul and deep love are inextricably linked; one in not possible without the other. When he was nailed and crucified on the cross, Jesus Christ experienced kuzingiziwa, suffering and rapture of the soul as his experience was a profound eternal deeply altruistic sacrifice for the sins of humanity.
While living in my village as a child, I experienced physical pain but never suffering. I had one or two sores on my bare feet in the rainy season that never healed. I suffered from malaria fever numerous times. We never had any of the material possessions that are associated with lack of suffering today. We grew and had plenty of food. What I had was more than a hundred relatives and friends; parents, grandparents, uncles, cousins, sisters, brothers and aunts. They all loved me every single day. I would describe the blissful carefree life during which I was surrounded with emotional security and tranquility as a child as having been heaven on earth.
Physical and emotional separation from loved ones is the most severe form of suffering of the soul in humans often under brutal conditions of kuzingiziwa. This happens when someone we love dies as victims of COVID-19 right now, divorce in marriage and families, when we are in prison or jail, when we are victims of any physical and emotional abuse and when we break up with someone we love deeply in romantic love. Suffering of the souls on a massive level happens when humans commit horrendous sins, torture, and evil on a massive scale. A few examples are the racist European Atlantic Slave Trade of over twelve million Africans to slave plantations, the introduction of European imperialism and colonialism in Asia, the New World, and Africa. The Nazi holocaust and concentration camps in Hitler’s Germany in which six million Jews were killed in gas chambers. The actions of the former white racist apartheid government in South Africa. The First and Second World Wars and all wars cause massive suffering of the soul including the current wars in Syria and the rise of ISIS and Boko Horam Islamic group in Nigeria. The needless coronavirus pandemic and 140,000 deaths especially in the U.S. are horrible.
Mwizenge S. Tembo lives in Bridgewater.
