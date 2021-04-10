Two Sundays ago, I asked a friend and his wife to come over to our house for dinner. We were going to celebrate. My wife and I along with my mother-in-law and our friends had received the COVID vaccine. It was a chance to get back to something like a normal life. My friend brought over his guitar and we played some songs together after dinner while the ladies had coffee at the table.
As we enjoyed a taste of normalcy, news reports indicate vaccination efforts are going poorly elsewhere in the world.
Operation Warp Speed is a program initiated by President Trump. The goal of Operation Warp Speed was to have 100 million Americans vaccinated by the end of February 2021. Many who know something about health care thought this goal was impossible. A typical new vaccine can take five to 10 years to develop, test, evaluate, manufacture and distribute. To meet the president’s goals, vaccine development and distribution would have to be pushed down to just over nine months.
Hundreds of thousands of lives were on the line. Not only were people at risk of getting sick but the economic and social cost of closing our society was causing true pain. Weddings and funerals could not be attended, kids were kept home from school, therapists reported more mental health problems with their patients and many vibrant businesses failed because of the COVID virus lockdown.
Corporate America stepped up to the challenge. The March 20, 2021, edition of The Wall Street Journal tells the story of the development of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine. In 2007 Merck tried to develop a vaccine for HIV and was using a technique that J&J also used. Merck’s vaccine was a failure. Details about the scientific problems with Merck’s vaccine were published in a technical journal. Johnson & Johnson learned from Merck’s experience. J&J also had vaccines fail in development but this was known to be the cost of doing business in biopharmaceutics. With the lessons learned over a decade from other companies and their own numerous and expensive failures, J&J was able to develop about a dozen different vaccines for COVID. Initial testing allowed the scientists to see which vaccine was most promising and move forward.
In late summer 2020 Operation Warp Speed was running out of money. Since this program was initiated by the president, funding had not been allocated by Congress. With about $8 billion already spent, the operation would need about $10 billion more. Of course the summer of 2020 was the run-up to the presidential election. Democrats in Congress were not inclined to help fund the president’s program. To get the necessary funding the president’s team did a bureaucratic sidestep. As reported in the March 2 edition of STAT News, the president’s team moved $10 billion from the Provider Relief Fund within the CARES Act to Operation Warp Speed. One legal expert indicated this was a “gray area.” Congress was to be notified of such moves. Many in Congress were unaware of the creative funding of Operation Warp Speed. Such a move was said to be forgivable considering the need and the times.
Finally, the vaccine approval process was shortened by overlapping steps in the process. Phase II and Phase III clinical trials occurred at the same time instead of one after another. Manufacture of promising vaccines started during Phase II trials instead of waiting until Phase III trials were complete. In other words, manufacturing the vaccine was started before clinical trials for safety were completed and final approval had been received. Once the vaccine was approved, this step saved valuable time.
To contrast, France is having difficulty getting its population vaccinated. In February only 3 in 100 in France had been vaccinated compared to about 10 in 100 in the USA. France has few pharmaceutical plants. The French bureaucracy is famous. A spokesman for the French Health Ministry stated the delay in vaccination “is linked to a more progressive public vaccination strategy.” One epidemiologist replied, “just typical French bureaucracy” was the real cause of the delay. Today, while our country is opening up, France is facing its third COVID shutdown.
Operation Warp Speed compressed vaccine development time. It took advantage of the advanced pharmaceutical industry here in the United States and our ability to share information in an open society. The effort side-stepped bureaucratic barriers and pushed legal boundaries to get needed funding. It was a masterful public-private effort to accelerate a process that typically takes years.
COVID vaccination allows us to enjoy simple pleasures like visiting with friends on a Sunday afternoon. While some may not like his personality, a debt of thanks is due to President Trump for Operation Warp Speed and his effort to get Americans vaccinated.
Douglas Wright is a dentist who lives in Rockingham County.
