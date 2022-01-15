As the New Year gains momentum, we’re each provided a wonderful opportunity to take stock of our leadership approach and ensure you’re doing everything you can to help position your team to excel. Our impact increases proportionally to the intentionality with which we lead.
In this spirit, I offer the following resolutions as the cornerstones to your leadership approach for 2022:
1. Resolve to Uplift Your Talent. We spend significant amounts of time, energy, and money adding people to our team who we believe will add immediate value and help us transition from where we are to where we wish to be. Then, often driven by blind spots in our own leadership approach, we fail to step out of the way and let them shine. In times of stress, we resort to micromanaging and using rules and regulations to box others in.
Leadership today must be about fewer protocols and policies and more procedures intended to let talented colleagues shine. As you draft new polices for your organization, ask yourself direct questions – What specific behavior is this policy discouraging? What specific behavior is this rule encouraging? Overregulation is suffocating and often results in highly invested employees and volunteers feeling disenfranchised by the way the organization does its work.
Organizational cultures that are designed with the express intent of celebrating the talent on their staff yield better results. On these teams, individual contributors are given the authority and flexibility to respond to needs – both directly within their scope and not – in a way that is in the best interest of everyone involved. By empowering others to act, the organization better positions itself for long term success.
2. Resolve to Do Things that Matter. It’s certainly cliché to say we each have the same 10,080 minutes every week to fill. Cliché, but true. In the grand scheme of things, our time is very limited and needs to be spent on the people, projects, and priorities that matter.
As you experience the next month, pay attention to the places you spend your time. As you sit in meetings, committees, subcommittees, leadership circles, task forces, and project team meetings (both paid and volunteer), ask yourself direct questions – What specific accomplishments have resulted from these meetings? If this group disbanded tomorrow, what would the consequence be? Would anyone notice? Would the achievement of an outcome be disrupted? Asking direct questions about the work of the group provides an important framework to help make informed decisions about how the team should operate moving forward.
There is an equally important set of direct questions you should ask about your own time spent in each situation – Do I want to be here? If there were no consequence to my stepping away from this, would I do so? Am I adding value by being at the table? What is not being accomplished due to my decision to be here? Answering these questions provides a heightened sense of transparency regarding whether you’re dedicating your time and energy to the places and spaces you choose.
3. Resolve to Go All In. After dedicating the time to ensuring that your time is being spent on work teams and projects that matter to you, commit to going all in to support the work that’s being done. Be fully engaged with the decision making and vision setting exercises of the team and make meaningful contributions along the way. Avoid just taking up space and instead take ownership of having a seat at the table.
Access to software packages like Zoom has allowed us to manage the pandemic in much more effective ways than we might otherwise have had available. However, this access has also encouraged us to spend even more time engaging in multiple tasks simultaneously, offering only split levels of attention to each. Undivided attention feels, in too many ways, like a blast from the past.
This transition provides a unique opportunity for those willing to embrace it. Become the person who is most fully engage in the moment. Ensure that the people with whom you’re sharing a one on one conversation knows they are receiving 100% of your attention in that moment. In meetings, offer ideas and comments that add value to the conversation, respond to the ideas of others, and celebrate the successes. At work and at home, put your phone away, hide away the other distractions, and focus on listening to the dialogue around you. You might be surprised to hear what you’ve been missing.
I’ve talked a lot at work lately about the critical need to engage with our students and our colleagues with grace. We owe grace to those around us, and we most certainly owe grace to ourselves. Our leadership, like so many other aspects of our personalities, will be a lifelong work in progress. Much like the development our physical bodies require the ongoing effort of working out and being mindful of what we put into our bodies to maintain our health, the development of our leadership approach requires the ongoing effort of thinking deeply about both where we are and where we wish to go next. Meaningful resolutions – like resolving to uplift the talent around us, to do things that matters, and to go all in – provide critically important guideposts to help navigate that journey.
Dave Urso is dean of Academic Affairs at Blue Ridge Community College and chief innovation officer at Dynamic Consulting.
