Undoubtedly many have heard of the 1619 Project, which was started as long-term journalism project by Ms. Nikole Hannah-Jones. Upfront she stated that her effort "aims to reframe the country's history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of the United States' national narrative.” However, it is nothing more than latest false narrative based on fiction that underpins critical race theory – please let me explain below.
The “Project” was launched in August 2019 to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the “first enslaved Africans arriving in colonial Virginia.” In 1619, a group of about 20 captive Africans did arrive in the Virginia Colony. A Dutch-operated privateer, White Lion, carried the 20 to 30 Africans who had been captured by a joint African-Portuguese raid against the Kingdom of Ndongo in modern-day Angola, making its landing at Point Comfort in the then English colony of Virginia.
Although the 1619 Project places this event as the genesis of slavery in the colonial history of the United States, many historians have taken issue with this claim, questioning whether those 1619 arrivals actually became slaves. With no slave laws in place, they were treated as indentured servants and given the same opportunities as whites. Other historians have pointed out that slavery in North America existed well prior to 1619, and that Spanish-sanctioned slavery in the Americas is documented to have existed as far back a 1494 — well before 1619!
The project also outright falsifies American history — its most outlandish claim is that the American Revolution was fought to protect slavery. This is simply not true. One of the most preeminent historians of the American Revolution, professor Gordon Wood, points out that he does not know “of any colonist who said that they wanted independence in order to preserve their slaves.” Nor is this in the Declaration of Independence or any contemporary literature. There simply is no historical record to substantiate this outlandish claim by Ms. Hannah-Jones.
For at least a generation, many progressive colleges and universities have taught their “enlightened” students that America is fundamentally a white supremacist nation requiring obliteration and rebuilding. By now offering an accompanying school curriculum, the 1619 Project also explicitly targets middle- and high-schoolers, so far largely untouched by the 1619 Project propaganda.
The overriding intent of this effort is clear: Young people should learn to despise their nation — its Constitution, ideals, capitalistic economic system and its Founding Fathers. They must resent and reject the past in order to create a false reality where the enemies of old are punished, statutes torn down, and the wronged finally rule.
Along these lines I find it incredulous that there was great fanfare when the names of two buildings at James Madison University were changed due to their association with slavery, but yet James Madison was a major slaveholder owning over 100 enslaved people, yet the name of that institution remains unchanged.
In addition, Wilson Hall is named in honor of President Woodrow Wilson, an avowed segregationist who perhaps is best know for “overseeing of the resegregation of multiple agencies of the federal government, which had been surprisingly integrated as a result of Reconstruction decades earlier.” Incredulous!
But the real goal of the project, as Hannah-Jones explains, is to get “white people to give up whiteness.” This statement appears harmless at first but follows the unmistakable logic of identity politics. Getting rid of “whiteness” really means that whites must stop thinking of themselves as a group. To accomplish this, they must learn (or be compelled) to practice deference to the marginalized. This really means embracing without facts or proof the 1619 Project as gospel.
While we cannot ignore the sordid history of both slavery in America and the Valley — and injustice and racism that continue to this day — embracing such false narratives do nothing to correct these flaws or move us forward as a nation.
My great-great-grandfather, Pvt. William H. Baldwin, succumbed to wounds he suffered at the battle of Cold Harbor while fighting to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation to make all men free. Did he and 110,100 other Union soldiers others killed in battle give their lives so that his Caucasian descendants would owe a perpetual, guilty debt to the descendants of the men and women he helped free?
I think not — history and not modern day fiction like the 1619 Project speak the truth and move us forward.
James R. Poplar III lives in Quicksburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.