I suddenly woke up in the pitch darkness. I could hear outside intermittent sounds of tiny snapping twigs getting closer. Fear and anticipation mounted as I could hear my rapid heartbeat in my ears. Something approaching was sounding like huge bellows sucking air in and out. The massive dark shadow crossed the tiny dim moonlight outside my small bed window and paused. Its long trunk reached for the 16-foot decorative shrub just beside my window.
The massive 14,000-pound African elephant just feet outside my bed chalet window easily snapped the small branches, stripped the leaves, and fiber. It tossed them in its mouth and loudly munched, making such a loud deep indescribable sound. I was so scared I could feel myself almost stop breathing. I did not want to do anything stupid and dangerous like make any sound or reach out for my camera to take a flash photo. That could have been suicidal. This was my closest encounter with the massive African bush elephant at the Wild Life Safari Camp in the Luangwa Game Park in the Eastern Province of Zambia in Southern Africa.
The African bush elephant is one of the largest animals. It is vegetarian, eats 300 pounds of food and drinks 50 gallons of water per day. Because of its massive size, it has no known natural predators and therefore can live up to 70 years. The only deadly threat for the elephant in the African wilderness is the small nkhulande red ants. These ants have large colonies that travel by the millions in up to 6-inch wide long convoys. Whenever elephants detect these ants, the whole herd runs the hell away as fast as they can.
The United States has close parallels with the African bush elephant. Although the country has only over 320 million citizens, it has the largest complex economy in the world perhaps only recently challenged by China. It has the most powerful military in the world. It has massive wealth, has a strong democracy with three branches of government, the Constitution with built-in checks and balances while overseeing the huge federal bureaucracy. The freedoms citizens enjoy in general may be the best in the world.
However, the threat to the United States is what happens when nkhulande red ants happen to attack the African bush elephant. The attack happens if the elephant is not paying attention. A few of the red ants will crawl into the elephant’s trunk or ears. Although the ant stings themselves are not deadly, the elephant is forced to desperately run around bashing its trunk and head against trees in the effort to dislodge the stinging ants. Eventually the massive elephant dies of its self-inflicted wounds.
After the presidential elections of 2016, a bunch of the nkhulande red stinging ants unfortunately crawled into the trunk and ears of the American bush elephant and began stinging it. The three branches of government and the massive bureaucracy have been attacked from within, weakened, and compromised. Lying, corruption, scandals in government and from the White House are rampart. The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 187,000 Americans and 51 million are unemployed. There have been massive street protests against police brutality and injustice, and some violence in many cities. There have been an unprecedented over a dozen tell-all books from former and current administration officials about how terrible things are in the White House. If you are a citizen and have not paid much attention to American politics the last four years, you better pay attention now as we are in deep trouble.
When I was in the Luangwa Game Park, my safari guide decided to drive to a place where a bush elephant had died a natural death. The guide warned me to tell him to stop when I could not stand getting any closer. Three hundred yards away, I pinched my nose as the stench almost made me gag. I settled for quickly taking the few pictures I could using my zoom lens. The vultures though were loving it; diving into and out of the massive decaying carcass.
If the American bush elephant dies, we will die with it. The vultures that will dive in and out of the America carcass are the American geopolitical foes. Whether you are a Republican, a Democrat, on the left or the right, you better vote this November to remove the nkhulande red ants that have crawled into the trunk of our nation. Don’t for a minute delude yourself that another four years of what we have, that the America that is the massive bush elephant will miraculously still survive.
Mwizenge S. Tembo lives in Bridgewater.
