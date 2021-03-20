As leaders, the energy we surround ourselves with has a major influence on both our accomplishments and the way we lead. In his work, Jim Rohn proposes that we are each the average of the five people with whom we spend the most time. If you isolate the idea to only your leadership efforts, the associated thinking would be that you are the average of the five people with whom you spend the most time at work.
The people you let into your inner leadership circle matter. They take on a valuable role in helping you think about key organizational values and opportunities and become partners in shaping the culture of the institution.
When reflecting on your inner five, it’s worth ensuring that each of the following roles are covered:
1. The one who says we can: Having a cheerleader in your circle is important as they provide an energy and enthusiasm that can carry you, especially during the tougher times of leading. The cheerleader gets excited about new ideas and new opportunities and consistently embraces the belief that the team can accomplish anything. The cheerleader’s importance also frequently extends to rallying support for new ideas and organizational change and keeping morale high across the board.
2. The one who says we can’t: I used to have a colleague named Bill. After working together for a while, I knew Bill’s default response to requests for help or to take on new projects was always “no.” Frequently, when I caught Bill a few days later, he would frequently say, “OK, if you insist we do this, then we can. If …” The rest of that sentence was nearly always a logistics or implementation issue I had failed to think through until that point. Over time, I learned to play the game on Bill’s terms. I would bring him an idea as early as possible, ideally knowing I had a few days to wait. I’d let the initial resistance fade out, then revisit with him and experience much better results.
Having the challenger in your circle is important. Provided their intentions are pure, the challenger is likely drawing attention to issues that the team does indeed need to resolve. Being positioned as the challenger on the team is also exhausting. Constantly taking on the opposing viewpoint takes a mental toll on the individual. As a result, working with the challenger to keep their spirits high is important. Promoting an organizational culture where a colleague is comfortable disagreeing or challenging your efforts is important and should not make you nervous. It’s when the team stops bringing you their concerns and complaints that you have a developing problem, since this means they think your either incapable of resolving the issue or you simply don’t care.
3. The one who says I know someone: As new ideas are coming together, we often have to rely on partners internal and external to our organization to bring them to life. The connector on your team is highly networked and skilled at building bridges. The connector makes comments like, “I know someone in that business,” “Sara in marketing is a whiz with new software,” or “I know someone who has 250 old CD cases we can use.” The connector’s value is in leveraging relationships to help move projects forward.
4. The one who says are we taking a shortcut: Leading a high-performance team takes a lot of work. This means that we are often dealing with fatigue setting in as we try to wind down a meeting, a project, or a work week. In these moments of fatigue, we are far more likely to embrace a path forward that is familiar and comfortable. We are less likely to consider diverse ideas, perspectives and ways of thinking. We stop looking for issue of equity and inclusion in the proposed solution. In these moments, the caretaker steps up and gracefully reminds the team to stay focused on big picture thinking and impact. Gently calling one another out on doing what’s easy is an important step in supporting the organization’s long term health and relevance.
5. The one who says be real with me: The fifth role is the person with whom you can be vulnerable and authentic. The confider is the person you hold closest. The confider is the individual you can tell, “I don’t know what the next step is here” or “I’m losing sleep over the resolution to this one” and trust that it’s a safe space to vent, contemplate, and reflect. The confider reminds you of both the organizational values and your personal leadership philosophy. They also encourage you to follow your instincts and recall how well you’ve navigated these circumstances in the past. The confider is aware of both your strengths and weaknesses, and is solidly positioned in your corner as both advocate and coach.
Making sure your inner circle contains a cheerleader, a challenger, a connector, a caretaker, and a confider provides important balance as you transform your organization from where it is to where you hope it will be. It’s long been established that people don’t follow titles. They follow courage. A vibrant, effective inner circle is often the source of that courage. It’s also the difference between a leader who facilitates that transformation successfully and one who fails to do the same.
At the end of the day, however, leadership is as much about how you serve others as it is about how you lead yourself. The question, then, is both who is serving in these roles for you and who are you serving by assuming these roles for them?
Dave Urso is dean of Academic Affairs at Blue Ridge Community College and chief innovation officer at Dynamic Consulting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.