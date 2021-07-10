James Muller (name changed to protect privacy) is a 48-year-old laborer who does not have a stable home. He is not homeless and does not like being unemployed, but COVID-19 in 2020 left him living in the basement of his sister’s house in Harrisonburg. In April 2020 the Remote Area Medical clinic came to Rockingham County fairgrounds. James had two broken teeth. One of these was starting to really hurt. He decided to visit RAM to have his teeth extracted.
At his evaluation, a nursing student discovered James had an abnormally high blood pressure reading. It had been some time since James had seen a physician for a physical. The medical team at RAM decided James’ pressure may be high from his toothache and the possible dental infection was a greater risk to his health. James had his two teeth removed and the team at RAM urged James to follow up about his blood pressure with his family physician.
The problem is James had nowhere to go. Harrisonburg’s free medical clinic, which operated for 30 years on Water Street, closed in December 2020.
Susan Adamson is the administrative director of the new Blue Ridge Free Clinic. In a short conversation with her it is easy to understand the need in our community for access to primary care. Adamson is a very smart and very principled health care provider.
“Many of the patients who are qualified for care under the Medicaid expansion do not know they are qualified,” Adamson said. “Further, the necessary paperwork that must be completed can be very complicated.”
Any health care provider knows high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a silent killer. Hypertension can cause stroke, heart attacks and kidney failure. High blood pressure readings may be the earliest symptoms of some other disease process. Hypertension is usually a chronic disorder but it can be relatively easy to treat. If a case of kidney failure or stroke is prevented it can save thousands of dollars in necessary treatment.
Once the Water Street clinic closed, Adamson, along with some other health care providers, realized our community had a real problem.
“These patients can easily fall through the cracks,” she said. “They work long hours during the day and often cannot get to a doctor’s office during normal business hours. Because their work status is not predictable and they are at risk for losing their housing it is easy for them to not pay attention to their health care needs. Too often these folks end up in the emergency room for problems best treated in a primary care clinic.”
Once the need for care was understood, Adamson and her friends started the new Blue Ridge Free Clinic in a very short amount of time.
“After the Water St. clinic closed, we quickly incorporated as the new Blue Ridge Free Clinic and were open for patient care at our Reservoir Street location in exactly 90 days,” she said. “We had legal experts help us incorporate, we found volunteer staff and then we reached out. We spoke to leaders at Rockingham Memorial Hospital and explained our goal was to help keep patients who need regular medical care out of the emergency room.
“Once this was understood, RMH became a key supporter. We have some wonderful, very experienced health care providers on our team. Several faculty in the Physician’s Assistant program at JMU joined our board and we have their students in this program working side-by-side with our all-volunteer clinical staff. This helps us welcome more patients and provides great hands-on training for the PA students.”
“Another huge need in our community is Health Care Navigation,” Adamson said. “Many of our patients fit into a category called ALICE. This stands for Access Limited Income Constrained Employed. These patients are working but because of their income and other parameters, they can fall into a place where they make too much to qualify for Medicaid but not enough to pay for doctor visits and medications. Our team looks at their backgrounds, provides help with the necessary paperwork and gets them the care they need.”
Since opening in April the Blue Ridge Free Clinic has helped almost 200 patients. Its goal is to help patients manage chronic illnesses, find an appropriate medical “home” and to use their clinic as a resource to improve the health of our community.
Patients are welcome to visit the clinic. For hours of operations and other information check out its web site. Just Google: Blue Ridge Free Clinic or visit the office in the Zapanta Professional Complex on Reservoir Avenue.
Douglas Wright is a dentist who lives in Rockingham County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.