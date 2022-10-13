President Joe Biden’s open border policies have created not only humanitarian, national security and economic crises, but also a mounting drug crisis, from which the cartels have made millions. The drug crisis, in particular, has been a devastating tragedy to our nation and commonwealth, and addressing it starts with securing our southern border.
The American people deserve the truth about President Biden’s historic border crisis, with over 3.5 million illegal crossings and another estimated 900,000"got-aways." And there is no slowing down: In August there were 203,597 illegal crossings at the border, and 8,000 every day this month.
From day one, the president’s disastrous open border and amnesty policies have made this crisis worse. I’ve been to the southern border and one thing is clear -- we need to finish the border wall, now.
Hundreds of thousands of lives are at stake, and as step one to addressing this drug, fentanyl, and crime crisis, we need to reverse these failed policies and ensure Customs and Border Protection has the resources it needs to do its job and protect the safety of our homeland and our communities.
CBP agents have found over 1.2 million pounds of drugs and over 18,000 pounds of fentanyl at our southern border since 2021. Worse still, drug cartels are smuggling rainbow-colored fentanyl with the intent of targeting our children.
Annual drug poisoning deaths rose above 100,000 in 2021 for the first time in American history. Of those tragic deaths, 71,000 came from fentanyl. Sadly, fentanyl has become the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18-45. This epidemic is fueled by the massive amounts of fentanyl flowing illegally over our southern border into communities across the country, like ours in western Virginia.
Just south of us, a fentanyl trafficker in Abingdon was caught distributing 30,000 “pressed” fentanyl pills. In West Virginia, officers in Morgantown confiscated a “large batch” of rainbow-colored fentanyl pills.
The crisis is hitting Virginia hard. According to the Virginia Department of Health, fatal opioid overdoses increased roughly 260% in the last decade from 2011-21, and in 2020, three out of every four overdoses were caused by fentanyl. In 2021, Virginia had a 15% increase in overdoses from 2020, with synthetic fentanyl being the cause of most deaths, 2,033.
Sadly, this worsening drug crisis is not the only devastating impact of open border policies. Migrants being smuggled across the border are dying in trucks and sheds from heat exhaustion and dehydration. This is a humanitarian crisis too.
Moreover, before the Biden presidency, Border Patrol would encounter roughly three suspected terrorists a year. Under the open border policies of the Biden administration, our nation is less safe. This fiscal year alone, 78 individuals on the Terrorist Watch List have tried to enter our country through our southern border.
The Biden administration’s reversal of the successful “Remain in Mexico” policy, halting of border wall construction, and return to the Obama-era practice of “catch and release” are the magnets driving the drug cartels to smuggle even more illegal migrants and deadly drugs across our border.
While our law enforcement and Border Patrol agents work to keep dangerous drugs and criminals out of the country, Republicans in Congress are fighting to ensure policies are in place at the federal level that will help stop incentivizing the cartels.
I co-sponsored legislation to combat the flow of narcotics and secure our border, like the HALT Fentanyl Act. This bill, sponsored by Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA-09), places fentanyl-related substances as a Schedule I narcotic in the Controlled Substances Act, meaning those caught with the drug will be faced with the most penalties. Further, I supported the Stop Fentanyl Border Crossings Act, which will expand Title 42 authority to turn back migrants and enable our enforcement authorities on the southern border to have a tighter handle on the record-breaking flow of illegal border crossings.
House Republicans are determined to blunt this border crisis with effective policies from Washington. Still, the Biden administration says the “border is secure.” With Democrat-controlled Washington in power, the border is only secure for the cartels.
Ben Cline represents Virginia's 6th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.