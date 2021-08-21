Living through COVID has undoubtedly changed us all. Some changes were physical. Greater access played a role, regardless of whether that was greater access to donuts and beer, gym equipment and time to exercise, or both. Other changes were mental. Essentially, more time to think and reflect led to changes in the way we interact with the world.
Sharing lunch with a friend recently, he commented that it was amazing to see what was happening. COVID led people to have to take everything off the table. Now, as choices are being made about what to put back on the table, and in what ways, you can sense a clear shift in some people’s approach.
These shifts in thinking will also shape our actions and interactions as leaders. Accepting the premise that we’re each emerging from COVID slightly different than how we went in, leaders are called upon to respond and adjust to these changes while protecting the organizational culture they’ve worked so hard to build.
Dave Urso is dean of Academic Affairs at Blue Ridge Community College and chief innovation officer at Dynamic Consulting.
Some of these changes are tactical. Often the answers are not easy. Decisions like planning with team members who have learned they can work from home with little to no interruption in their ability to provide meaningful outcomes and wish to continue teleworking have to be made. Also, determining what shortcuts and efficiencies implemented in the past year and a half that have actually improved the organization and should remain the preferred approach to a task moving forward must be prioritized.
However, the more significant changes that have happened may be better categorized as leadership philosophy. Some of the meaningful pivots I have seen in my own approach include:
Increasing trust in middle managers and team leaders: In moments of chaos and uncertainty, it’s easy to want to control everything that happens. In an effort to be fair and consistent, we rely on simplified, organization-wide solutions to issues as they arise. However, one size fits all solutions are often aspirational and short-sighted. Failure to gain comprehensive insight on a decision on the front end from everyone who will be effected by the decision comes at a cost. In these moments, there is almost always the need for exceptions and adjustments. Empowering front line leaders to implement these tweaks is vital. I will be more mindful of the roles and expertise of those surrounding me and leverage them as partners in my leadership efforts.
Offering more grace: As we navigate this our paths forward, we must emphasize the importance of showing one another grace. This spring, my 360-degree evaluation said I show too much grace to students and ask faculty to do the same. The comment was likely fair, as I’ve challenged everyone I work with to lead with grace as they consider the circumstances, both known and unknown, that may be at play in the student’s life. And for that matter, the circumstances at play in each of our lives as well.
The underlying assumption of the anonymous author’s post is that you cannot have both grace and standards. I sincerely disagree. Over the course of my career, I’ve encountered far more examples where the sharing of grace is met with subsequent above and beyond performance than those where the grace was taken for granted or exploited. There are certainly those who will perceive the demonstration of grace as a weakness and use it to their advantage. However, that seems like a small price to pay to also ensure that I can provide empathetic leadership, highlighted with grace, in the moment someone else needs it the most. I will continue to embrace grace as a foundation of leadership.
Remembering words matter: As levels of anxiety are heightened across the board, I’ve found myself paying closer attention to the words people choose. How we speak to one another matters. Every message we send can be communicated in a positive, a neutral, or a negative manner.
While face-to-face and video chat dialogue allow us to read the recipient’s response immediately, emails and text messages provide a more ambiguous arrival. We deliver messages in our current mindset. Readers receive our messages in their current mindset. To assume these mindset are the same is risky. If you’ve been thinking about this issue for a week, your deliberate response may feel curt when I read it after not having thought about the topic for several days. When we substitute efficiency in response for word selection, it comes at a cost. Being intentional with how we frame and deliver our comments goes a long way in influencing how they are received. I’ll continue to be mindful of the words I choose and the way these messages shape community.
Embracing uncertainty as reality: The idea that we will return to the pre-COVID state of “normal” feels less reasonable by the day. Still, living in this changing landscape has prompted new and innovative ways to look at problems, manage processes, and inspire one another. Not knowing whether what we’ve done in the past can simply be rolled forward has pushed us to reconsider many of the core ways we interact with our organization’s partners. It’s challenged us to pull together as we look to redefine teamwork and deliver programs and products in a new and different way. I’ll continue to push towards keeping a fresh perspective and asking important questions about why things are as they are.
In short, the time to reflect has reminded me that life is about adding value when you can. Focusing on the people, places, and spaces that are with you is a much quicker path to success than constantly trying to win over the naysayers. Controlling the choices we can — increasing trust, showing grace, choosing ours words, and embracing the uncertainty — goes a long way in getting us there.
