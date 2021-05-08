The U. S. Congress considers hundreds of bills in each session. When a new session of congress begins and the proposed bills are reviewed, each bill is given a number. For example, the infrastructure bill President Joe Biden is advocating is H.R. 1319. With this in mind, H.R. 1 in each new session of congress is an important bill. It typically is symbolic and represents the overarching goals of the Speaker of the House of Representatives. In the previous congress, during the Trump administration, H.R.1 focused on tax reform.
With this in mind, H.R. 1 in the 117th Congress, under Speaker Pelosi, was for election “reform.” It is 791 pages long. The goal of the bill is to federalize control of voting in each state. If passed, the law would allow for same day voter registration and prevent verification of a person’s identity with a photo ID. States would be forced to allow harvesting of mail-in voter forms so long as the harvesters are not paid per ballot.
H.R. 1 is designed to wrench control of voting away from local governments, weaken ID requirements and take oversight of elections away from the states.
Along with this, the protests by Democrats against a new voting law in Georgia gives more insight to the motivations of the left. In a review of the Georgia law at a website called Fact Check the following points were made:
Under the new law, voters would have 78 days to request a mail-in ballot in Georgia instead of 180 days.
The new law states mail-in ballots must be received by election officials 11 days prior to the election. It says voters must request a mail-in ballot. Ballots will not simply be mailed to all voters.
The new Georgia law states voters must provide a driver’s license number or a Georgia state ID number with their request for a ballot.
These guidelines hardly sound like a return of disenfranchisement and Jim Crow. As Sen. Tim Scott said in his rebuttal to President Biden’s speech, “Republicans support making voting easier and making cheating difficult. And so do the voters.”
In 1993 I was sent to the Dominican Republic by the U.S. Navy. I was a dental officer in the Naval Reserves. A Naval Construction Battalion was at a remote Dominican Naval Base to build a pier for the Dominican ships. Teams of health care providers were added to the exercise to provide care to people who lived near the Naval Base. While I was there, I treated patients during the day. After evening meal, we were allowed to go out in town on liberty. There as a small bar/restaurant in the town where beer and pizza could be purchased. It was a nice town with a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.
One evening mid-week, all liberty was canceled and we were confined to base. The Dominican sailors were all issued rifles and ammunition. I was told to be available to help treat shooting victims should the need arise. “What’s this all about?” I asked my commanding officer. My CO replied, “Tomorrow is election day here.”
Elections in the Dominican Republic are corrupt. Many Dominicans felt they did not have a chance to have their voice heard through a fair vote. Often dissatisfaction turned to violence.
That night, we heard some gun shots coming from town. The next day, we were told a couple of Dominican sailors fired into the air and no one was injured.
H.R. 1 is designed to take control of voting away from the states. Large portions of H.R. 1 will probably be judged unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court. Good local laws that strengthen election integrity while making voting accessible to all should be the foundation of our republic.
The reason some protestors invaded the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6 is because they thought the results of the vote were not valid. The protestors who broke down the fences around the capital and entered the congressional chambers did so because they felt their vote did not count. While many media outlets state flatly there was no election fraud, something appeared amiss to the fringe element at the Capital on Jan. 6. If the Democrats are successful in making the changes advocated in H.R.1 and continue to promote a false narrative about good election laws then we will probably see more violence and bloodshed associated with election day.
It is an old proverb: Caesar’s wife not only must be virtuous. Caesar’s wife must appear to be virtuous!
Elections in the United States not only must be fair, they must appear to be fair.
We need good laws to ensure election integrity. The fairness of our elections must be obvious to everyone. If not, we will surely see more post-election violence.
Douglas Wright is a dentist who lives in Rockingham County.
