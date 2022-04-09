When I was young my Dad told our family a story about the richest King in the world. Long before the birth of Christ, a king with a thirst for knowledge, asked his wise men to compose the history of the world. A daunting task, the wise men labored many months. Suddenly, the king became ill. No physician could help him. The king realized he was dying. From his deathbed with the wise men gathered around he asked for a summary of the history of the world. No one knew what to say. Barely begun, it was thousands of pages long. The king’s breath became more labored and the youngest scholar approached his bed. He whispered into the king’s ear these words: “Man lives and man dies.”
The king looked into the scholar’s eyes and understood. He then took his last breath.
There were protestors at the farmers market in Harrisonburg last Saturday. The signs read: “No to Ukraine in NATO," and “No more endless wars!”
I was troubled at first. I wondered how anyone could turn their backs on the people of Ukraine while the Russian Army was using heavy artillery barrages to kill families and old people.
I thought about it and I realized most people do not understand we are in an endless war. This endless war has been ongoing for hundreds of years.
The real endless war is the war of the human spirit against the short range goals of tyrants. In history there are many examples of despots cynically using the ambitions and weaknesses of those around them to increase their power and advance their own self-centered agenda.
This can be seen in the birth of our nation. King George of England wanted to tax our ancestors without offering the dignity of giving Americans a voice in government. At the time many believed the right to rule extended from God to man through the aristocracy. Those born of royal blood were worthy of ruling over the rest of us. The Declaration of Independence reminds us that all men are created equal. Real power comes from igniting the creativity and enthusiasm of the people. With rights protecting the freedom of worship, thought and expression, people can advance as individuals and, together, become a great and successful nation.
In more recent history, Hitler shows the story of one man amassing power over a nation. His ruthlessness stands in contrast to the justice and liberty enjoyed in the countries who defeated the Nazis.
Of course, not all countries who defeated the Nazis advanced freedom and individual liberty. Joseph Stalin was every bit as ruthless and power hungry as Hitler. The Russian people suffered under Stalin and Communism until 1989.
What broke Communism? In a book about three leaders, John O’Sullivan looks at the influence of President Reagan, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Pope John Paul II. The book looks at how each of these leaders advanced the idea of individual liberty. Each believed liberty was essential to allowing a person to reach their potential. Reagan, Thatcher and John Paul II each thought a democratic form of government was the best way to insure liberty. Liberal democracies let a person contribute to their own well being. Thatcher’s battles against socialism in England, Reagan’s optimism and oratory skills combined with Pope John Paul’s understanding of Eastern Europe. These skills worked together to bring an end to communism. In his speaking and writing Pope John Paul II highlighted the hope outlined in the Gospel. Reagan’s short admonition to “Tear down this wall,” was a call to freedom for the millions living under the repression of communism.
The real war, the endless war continues.
Vladimir Putin has sent his soldiers to Ukraine to rain terror and death down on civilians. The leaders of democracies race to get modern weapons into the hands of Ukrainians who want the freedom to determine their own destiny. No matter the outcome in Ukraine, the longest war will continue. Dictators will rise and freedom loving people will have to act.
It is the message of the gospel that changed the world. The dying king did not live to see the change in history brought by the birth of Christ. To Christians, Christ’s message elevated the dignity of man. In the bible we learn we are all children of God. John Paul II offered the hope of the resurrection to thousands of people. “Never give up on hope, never doubt, never tire and never become discouraged. Be not afraid.”
It is a long struggle but the war continues. It is a war of life against death and light against darkness.
Douglas Wright is a dentist and pharmacist who lives in Rockingham County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.