The Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution reads, “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” Does the amendment declare an independent right to keep and bear arms or is this right tied to the matter of maintaining a well-regulated militia. If the former is the correct interpretation, then few restrictions on arms may be allowed, whereas if the latter is correct, then there are grounds for possibly substantial restrictions.
In recent years the jurisprudential philosophy of Originalism has gained influence, the idea that one should cast back to the views of the Founding Fathers to determine a proper interpretation. A major application of Originalism in judicial interpretation came in 2008 when the Supreme Court made its District of Columbia versus Heller ruling, written by the late Justice Antonin Scalia. He argued that the individual rights view rather than state militia view was correct, based on quoting various Founding Fathers. D.C. had a law regulating handguns, which was declared unconstitutional.
There were differences among the Founding Fathers on this matter, but a common view was that they opposed having a standing national military. This was seen as an opening to tyranny and to be resisted, at least partly by militias at the state level. And indeed, our modern state-level National Guard is descended from the early state militias. So they also were the substitute for a national military, and thus the basis for being able to form a defense against a foreign attack with Great Britain clearly the feared foreign tyrannical enemy. But other uses were seen as well, including defense against Native American attacks on the frontier and the suppression of unlawful uprisings, with concern about slave revolts in Southern states. In fact, the first use of such militias after the Revolution came during the presidency of George Washington when he put down the Whiskey Rebellion.
One finds an array of positions among the Founding Fathers, and with some even changing their minds at different times. Many emphasized the view of the link between bearing arms and having a state militia, with Washington, Alexander Hamilton and George Mason strongly among those. Probably the most consistent and fervent, with an occasional lapse, on the side of the right to bear arms being separate and nearly absolute was Thomas Jefferson, and one can find many quotes from him that state such a position strongly, with Justice Scalia drawing on those especially in his arguments.
One of the most equivocal and also most important figures in this debate is James Madison, from whom one can find quotations arguably taking each side at different times. He is especially important for being the reported actual author of the Second Amendment. The amendment closely resembles a law passed in Virginia in 1776 on the matter. Importantly, at that time, Jefferson proposed that there be an additional law that would guarantee the individual right to bear arms separate from any other matter, with it reported that this reflected particularly a desire among Virginia planters to protect themselves from other planters poaching on their property. His bill was rejected.
One way to resolve this is to look at the amendment itself to see what it says. Its punctuation indicates the relation between the first part about the well-regulated militia and the second part about the right to bear arms. Is the second part a subordinate clause or an independent clause? The key is whether the two parts are separated by a comma, in which case the second part is subordinate to the first part, or by a semi-colon, in which case it is independent. In fact the clauses are separated by a comma, making it look that the Founding Fathers at the Constitutional Convention made the second clause subordinate to the first one, thus tying the right to bear arms to having a well-regulated militia.
Barkley Rosser lives in Harrisonburg.
