The Gathering Storm is the first volume in a six-book series written by Sir Winston Churchill. He wrote these books in 1948, just after the end of World War II. Churchill was Prime Minister of Great Britain during this war. In this book he reminds the reader that the warning signs of this horrible conflict were evident many years before Germany attacked Poland in 1939.
Communist China celebrated its 70th anniversary on Oct. 1, 2021. In video of this celebration in Peking, one can see a highly orchestrated military ceremony. Thousands of soldiers and sailors in their immaculate uniform stood at attention for Chairman Xi’s speech and his review of the troops. I was immediately reminded of a movie made at the Nazi rally in Nürnberg in 1938. The similarities were incredible! Both rallies were highly choreographed propaganda events designed to highlight the party’s power to the rest of the world.
The Communist Party of China shares other similarities with the Nazi Party of the 1930s. In the time just before the outbreak of war in 1939, the Nazis marched into the Rhineland, absorbed Austria, annexed pieces of Czechoslovakia, Lithuania and took over the city of Danzig.
In 1950, China invaded Tibet. Tibet as a country now fails to exist. For 99 years Hong Kong was governed by Great Britain. In 1997, Hong Kong was returned to China. There were rules in the agreement for Hong Kong to continue as a free and independent democracy within China. These rules have recently been violated by the Chinese government. The liberties of the citizens of Hong Kong have been reduced. Politicians and business leaders who favor democracy have been harassed and imprisoned as Hong Kong becomes part of a greater China.
Now, China is threatening the island nation of Taiwan. Not only does Chairman Xi threaten Taiwan, he is using his military muscle to intimidate other countries who may consider coming to Taiwan’s aid.
As these events occur, the Washington Post reports Russia has amassed 175,000 soldiers on the border with Ukraine. Russia’s President Putin says the soldiers are only staging a military exercise but most observers do not think this is the real reason for the military buildup. Some intelligence analysts expect a Russian invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.
How would the United States react to such an invasion? If we supported Ukraine with troops and military equipment then our military would probably be stretched too thin to support Taiwan in case of an invasion by China. If President Biden decided to only issue a "stern warning" to Russia upon its invasion of Ukraine then the Chinese could surmise they too would only receive a "stern warning" if Taiwan was invaded.
Churchill looked at the fate of the small countries devoured by the Nazis in the days before the outbreak of war:
“Who can fail to feel his heart go out in sympathy to the proud, brave people who have so suddenly been subjected to this invasion, whose liberties are curtailed, whose national independence is gone? Is this the last attack upon a small state or is it to be followed by another? Is this in fact a step in the direction of an attempt to dominate the world by force?”
On Dec. 5 the Wall Street Journal reported China was building a military naval base in Equatorial Guinea, on the west coast of Africa. This base will give fueling, re-arming and maintenance support to the Chinese fleet when it is far from its home in the Pacific Ocean. It will give the Chinese Communists greater opportunity to project power against the nations of the western hemisphere.
Our problem with China is perception. While the goal of the Chinese Communist Party is to amass power, the goal of democratic countries dealing with China is economic profit.
As these events proceed the world is taking the measure of our president. Even his supporters can see he is physically frail and sometimes mentally befuddled. What will our response be in Ukraine should Russia invade? Can military confrontation be avoided? What conclusions will China make and what actions will be taken based on these events? Is our president ready to confront these challenges?
Churchill noted that Great Britain often allied with other countries to fight a regional tyrant. He recalled Wellington led a multi-national alliance in his victory over Napoleon at Waterloo. In the first world war it was an alliance of many nations against Germany that won the contest. Now, small democracies in the Pacific and in eastern Europe are threatened by large, aggressive and well-armed neighbors. I hope we can learn from history and avoid conflict. I must confess, I am not optimistic.
Douglas Wright is a dentist who lives in Rockingham County.
