When I was in college, I thought the idea of studying business was boring. I took accounting and economics, but none of it really appealed to me at the time. It’s rather ironic, 30 years later, that I would be a bestselling author, speaker, and consultant focusing on how to make businesses healthier, more productive and more profitable.
While I am NOW a nationally recognized business consultant, there was a time that I was NOT YET a business consultant. I keynoted a national association’s leaders conference a couple years ago about this idea of the NOW and the NOT YET. In life, we can see only the few mile markers on the road ahead of us. We can’t fully see right now what we can become in the future.
If I had known when I was graduating college that I would someday be recognized as a top business consultant, I would not have believed it. In fact, I would have been paralyzed with fear because I didn’t know how I would get there.
We all need to recognize that we have so much more potential in the NOT YET than we can see in the NOW. Here’s how we need to embrace our potential the NOW, so that we can become who we are capable of being in the NOT YET.
1. How We See Ourselves
Sometimes we can get in our own way in terms of what we can become in the NOT YET. Just like I would have been terrified in trying to figure out how to become who I am today, we can limit ourselves to only what we see in ourselves at this moment. We see ourselves in the mirror, and we think that’s all we will ever be. Because we think we know ourselves too well, we don’t recognize the Miracle in the Mirror. However, Nobel Laureate Daniel Kahneman said, “you know far less about yourself than you feel you do.” Just as we can mercifully only see a few miles down the road, we are often unaware of who we have the potential to become.
2. How We See Others
Others are going down the same road we are, and they also are unaware of the Miracle in the Mirror. They usually see themselves only in the NOW and hardly ever in the NOT YET. Realizing that we are on our own journey, we must grant others the same amount of grace we would want them to extend to us. Everyone is trying to figure out this thing called life, and most people really don’t understand their true potential — ourselves included. We should be patient with others and let them become the people they are becoming at their own pace, just as we would want others not to rush us as we become who we are becoming.
3. How We Can Help Others See Themselves
Walt Disney once said there are three kinds of people: Well Poisoners, Lawn Mowers and Life Enhancers. Well Poisoners don’t like themselves and project that onto others. Lawn Mowers take care of their own needs, but they don’t see the impact they can make. Life Enhancers, however, see the potential they have and draw it out of others as well.
If we can embrace the Miracle in the Mirror, then we can help others see the Miracle in the Mirror too. We can best recognize the potential in others only after we see our own potential. Then we can shine the spotlight on others to help them see who they can become in the NOT YET. Once we can get out of our own way, then we can help others get out of their own way.
Here’s the key takeaway. Because most of us don’t see how much potential we have, we either end up as Lawn Mowers or Well Poisoners. However, we can become so much more. If we embrace the Miracle in the Mirror, we can become Life Enhancers who help others see who they are NOW and who they can become in the NOT YET.
As a bestselling author, conference speaker, executive coach, and business growth expert, Robert McFarland helps serious business owners generate more clients, close more sales, and increase their overall revenue and profits. He can be reached at robert@transformationalimpactbusinessacademy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.