The story making the rounds in the last several days compares Santos’ prevarications to Biden’s. Laura Hollis published a Viewpoint in the Daily News-Record on Jan. 3 with the title “Politics without Principal Will Devolve into Chaos.” She begins by expanding on her overgeneralization by citing as evidence the series of extraordinary stories George Santos has told about himself, delaying until the end of her anti-Biden diatribe the putative invective against lying: lying politicians are undermining democracy. It is up to us to demand that politicians speak the truth. We will get what we deserve if we don’t call politicians like Biden (and Santos) to account for his (their) lies.
Like most high-level generalizations, Hollis’ claim is pure pablum. I don’t know anyone, Republican or Democrat, who doesn’t realize that political discourse is a hybrid of what is and what isn’t, much of the what-isn’t being party-line nonsense within which lie slivers of truth. Some politicians weigh more heavily on truth than others, John McCain more than Santos, or Jimmy Carter more than Lyndon Baines Johnson—although I hesitate to put Johnson in the same category as Santos. Santos is in a class by himself.
But not to Hollis — or to Marc Thiessen, who simultaneously published “Santos Must Have Learned from Biden . . .”. Thiessen follows the same format as did Hollis: the obligatory nod to Santos’ lies (one paragraph) followed by a full launch into Biden’s (ten paragraphs). Hollis and Thiessen cite the same Biden lies like Republican talking points: graduating top in his class, Beau being killed in Iraq, Biden being arrested in South Africa, and so on. Engaging in a little embellishment themselves, they stretch Biden’s record of lies to include his claim that he was a first-generation college student (he was: first-gen, of which I am one, which means neither parent graduated from college). If either Hollis or Thiessen was first-gen, they would have known this.
I’m not defending Biden’s prevarications. He wasn’t my first choice for President (she-who-slipped-up-with-her-Native-American ancestry narrative was), but what is most obvious about Hollis’ and Thiessen’s canned arguments is the overweight elephant (all puns intended) in the room. Neither mention him as a liar.
The other characteristic of their narratives/arguments is that they are full of political speak. Political speak is a non-partisan genre. We all know it: CNN or FOX is interviewing a politician, and away the politicians go, listing the generally fabricated evil schemes of the other side. Whether we hear what they say depends on where we lie along the political spectrum, our position leaving a little space reserved for real news.
While denouncing conspiracy theories, Hollis slips into a few of her own, the most notable of which is one in which she suggests Dr. Fauci should be jailed for lying to Congress because he conspired with the Chinese to infect the American public (rough read of Wuhongate, [“They Knew They Were Wrong . . . , Nov. 13, 2022]). Hollis rails against people who refuse to acknowledge scientific inquiry that has proved the COVID crisis was a Trojan horse manufactured to increase Government surveillance. She cites Joe Rogan’s interview with Peter McCullough (“The Narrative is Changing . . . , Jan. 5, 2023) as her scientific evidence. His claims, such as that the pandemic was planned, previously infected people have permanent immunity, masks don’t work, vaccines have killed thousands of people, Omicron comes from vaccinated people, and so on have been universally debunked by the vast majority of scientists. At least McCullough (fired from Baylor University) didn’t say high school principals are allowing students to use kitty litter in school bathrooms (an idiocy that went wild after Rogan claimed it). When, Hollis asks, with no sense of irony, will Americans wake up to the truth?
The final irony lies in Hollis’ own “embellishment.” She lists herself as a “professor” at the University of Notre Dame. Well, she is, sort of. She’s a “teaching professor.” Having been a full professor at Louisiana State University, a teaching professor at Drexel University, and an adjunct at JMU, I know the difference. So does any full professor (which in academia, is what one means by “professor”). Hollis would be nailed to the wall by any hiring committee who saw on her CV that she was a professor at Notre Dame.
I am not citing this example of credential polishing to call Hollis out. Hollis’ embellishment certainly doesn’t rise to the level of Santos’; it’s closer to Biden’s claims of academic achievement or Warren’s claims about her Native American ancestry. Mostly, I am fascinated by Hollis’ inability to see the mote in her eye—realizing I must have quite a few in my own. Hollis is clearly a perfectly intelligent person. How can she not see the irony of pretending to search for scientific truth by denying scientific consensus? How can she claim that our democracy is broken (the current popular political phrase) because of liars like Santos and Biden and not mention Trump? How?
Irvin Peckham lives in Harrisonburg.
I figured we would “hear” from our local liberal hypocrite patron saint. Especially when Biden’s generation-long lies and devious tactics were highlighted.
