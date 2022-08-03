The mystery of the current state of the U.S. economy is how its GDP can decline for two consecutive quarters while employment rose at the same time, which happened for the first two quarters of 2022. This last happened in 1947, in both cases the driving factor a deceleration of growing inventories. Many wonder if we have just experienced a recession. The Business Cycle Dating Committee of the National Bureau of Economics Research, the official body to determine this, has ruled that what happened in 1947 was not a recession, so probably what we have just experienced was not either.
The idea that two successive quarterly GDP declines indicates a recession was first suggested in a 1974 New York Times column by Julius Shishkin, then BLS commissioner. He suggested this as one of several possible “rules of thumb.” It came to be adopted by many in the media. But the NBER committee never did and always emphasized looking at several indicators, including employment and income as well as GDP. Since 1974 until now when there were two successive quarters of GDP decline these other indicators also declined, and the committee declared them to be recessions. But they have declared recessions for other situations, such as the deep and widespread decline only in the second quarter of 2020 due to the pandemic.
When Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and White House officials noted that we might not be in a recession even with two quarters of GDP decline, many observers mocked them for “redefining recession.” Unsurprisingly, this included political opponents, but it also included non-economist media commentators who lean liberal Democratic, such as Chris Cillizza of CNN. Conservative Marc Thiessen claimed that worker shortages show a recession, and many who have been unable to swim due to a lack of lifeguards or fly due to a lack of pilots are unhappy. But it is people losing jobs, not having multiple job offers, that is recessionary.
In an interview on July 27 in the Washington Post, the chair of the NBER committee reiterated their use of multiple measures and rejected the two successive quarters criterion. He is Robert Hall, a Republican who is at the conservative Hoover Institution and was on Reagan’s economic transition team. Regarding the media, he noted that “they like recessions because they are exciting — growth is smooth and boring.”
As it is, we may be moving into a recession, with interest rates rising, consumer sentiment falling with continuing inflation, and China and Europe slowing. So it will be a close call if we avoid one.
Barkley Rosser lives in Harrisonburg.
