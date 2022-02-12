In 1936, the Summer Olympics were held in Berlin, Germany. Germany was a power on the rise back then. Hitler became Chancellor in 1933. In his speeches he ranted on about gaining a proper place for Germany in the world. He looked to expand his German Reich to the east into places where German speaking people lived. He was building the world’s most formidable army in direct violation of the treaty that ended the First World War in 1918.
In his writings and speeches, he outlined his belief that an ethnic German was racially superior to any other human being. The benefits of the Nazi Party would be on display for the world to see at the Olympics in 1936. Of course, Hitler looked forward to seeing the German athletes win in all events.
Jesse Owens was a 22-year-old black runner from the United States. Owens’ grandparents had been slaves. He was a gifted and passionate runner who represented a country mired in racial prejudice and Jim Crow laws. Owens had a surprise for Hitler and for the world.
German athletic fans had heard about the Black American runner. When Owens arrived at the stadium a chant rang up from the stands: “Wo ist Jesse?” (Where is Jesse?)
Owens won four gold medals in Berlin. Hitler was crushed. While he shook hands with German athletes who won medals, he did not shake the hand of Owens. He did wave to the American runner and Owens stated he waved back. Owens stood at attention and saluted the American flag during the medal ceremony.
In a speech he made in October of 1936, Owens told the crowd “It was our president (Roosevelt) who snubbed me. He never even sent me a telegram.”
Eileen Gu was born in San Francisco in 2003 and was raised in the United States. Her mother is Chinese but she is an American citizen. Gu reportedly speaks Mandarin as well as English. Her mother shared her passion for downhill skiing with Gu. She took this interest to another level mastering the sport of freestyle skiing. Freestyle skiing is an exciting sport where skiers perform airborne gymnastics.
Gu is beautiful and has appeared on the pages of Vogue with endorsement deals from companies like Tiffanies, Louis Vuitton and Cadillac.
She is also controversial. While she was born and raised in the United States, she is representing China in the winter games. China’s record of human rights abuses is being overlooked by Gu as she looks at brighter lights. It is reported that her endorsement deals in China alone have earned her over $15 million. No word yet on just how much she will make endorsing companies like Tiffanies, Louis Vuitton and Cadillac.
China, like Nazi Germany in 1936 is intent on using the Olympics to shine a light on the best aspects of its society. In Germany antisemitic posters were pulled down and crack downs against Jews were paused while the country hosted the Olympics. In China, mention of the repression of Hong Kong or the imprisonment of nearly 1 million members of an ethnic minority is not tolerated.
Both China and Nazi Germany wanted elevated international status. Both countries engaged in profound abuses of human rights. Both countries threatened their smaller neighbors. China and the Nazis use oppressive domestic security forces to maintain their rule.
After the fall of western Europe to the Nazi war machine in 1940, England stood alone against the tide of Nazi tyranny. Winston Churchill said the story of 1940 was: “How the British people held the fort ALONE till those who hitherto had been half blind were half ready.”
Of course, Churchill was talking about America. In the 1930’s our military was completely unprepared to face Hitler. Many analysts say our modern military is not ready for a confrontation with China. In the 1930’s really smart and influential people like Charles Lindbergh and Joseph P. Kennedy (President Kennedy’s father) thought the Nazi’s weren’t so bad.
The same can probably be said for a talented 18-year-old skier who is making a lot of money looking away from the cruel reality of the Chinese Communist Party.
If he was alive, Jesse Owens would have a lot to say to Gu. Because of racial discrimination in 1936 Owens was forced to ride the freight elevator to his own reception in the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City. Gu has a scholarship to Stanford University.
A look at the Olympics in 1936 and 2022 reminds me of what Mark Twain once quipped; “History does not repeat itself, but it often rhymes.”
Douglas Wright is a dentist and pharmacist who lives in Rockingham County.
