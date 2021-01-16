If it appears that there’s a long wait for getting that needed shot in the arm, the COVID-19 vaccine, don’t despair.
While you’re taking a number in order to hurry up and wait … “Oh, yes, wait a minute, Mr. Postman” (oh, sorry; he’s still delivering Christmas mail), may I recommend a home remedy to help deal with the many trials and tribulations of these distressing days. I won’t needle you with pun-acillin, but rather offer a substantial swig of Dr. Ima Quack Bishop’s polyunsaturated, fast-acting, quick-dissolving Pundemoanium Elixer.
Yes, I do make house calls to dispense this miracle product. Only problem is, you have to take the bitters with the suite.
Open wide, please (this shouldn’t be too hard to swallow) . . .
Apart from being exhausted, financially unstable, nearing a mental breakdown and needing to lose weight, everything is great. Thanks for asking.
I thought I was on a roll, but ran out of toilet paper, so started using lettuce leaves. Today was just the tip of the iceberg; tomorrow romaines to be seen. (Guess the roll was called up yonder).
Battling cabin fever, I bought a world map, gave wife Anna a dart and said, “Throw this, and wherever it lands, that’s where I’m taking you when this pandemic ends.” Turns out that we will be spending two weeks behind the refrigerator. At least we can chill out.
Oh, anyone else starting to get a tan from the light in your refrigerator?
What if they close grocery stores and we have to hunt for our food? I don’t even know where Little Debbie lives.
The World Health Organization announced that dogs cannot contract COVID-19 (I was fleased to hear that). Canines previously held in quarantine can now be released. To be clear, WHO let the dogs out (sorry to unleash this doggerel).
Be consistent – but not all the time (I told you a million times not to exaggerate).
Let it be a sign unto you – turn around (or turn the page) before it’s too late. Sorry, all out of gimme a break fluid.
Puns are my yeast favorite. There’s too mushroom for error. (Is that the morel of this story?)
Deja moo: The feeling that you’ve heard this bull before.
If you have to wear both a mask and glasses (and in my case, hearing aids as well, I SAID . . .), you may be entitled to condensation.
I was so bored I called Jake from State Farm just to talk to someone. He asked me what I was wearing.
2019: Stay away from negative people. 2020-21: Stay away from positive people.
The world has turned upside down. Old folks are sneaking out of the house and their kids are yelling at them to stay indoors.
Every few days try your jeans on just to make sure they fit. Pajamas will have you believing all is well in the kingdom.
This virus has done what no woman has been able to do – cancel sports, shut down bars and keep men at home. Not only that, but I had an argument with my wife and she told me that I’m right. What do I do next?
Me: “Alexa, what’s the weather this weekend?” Alexa: “Doesn’t matter, you ain’t going anywhere.”
Remember wishing the weekend would last forever? Happy now?
Unemployment application job title: Burglar. Reason for layoff: Everyone is home.
When you said life would get back to normal after June, Julyed.
LEGO store re-opens after lockdown. People lined up for blocks.
Be careful when you eat at Sam & Ella’s Diner (they’ve got everything on the menu, so ask for a clean one).
Given the roller-coaster economy, I’m reading a book called “Quick Money for Dummies” by Robin Banks.
Finally (thank goodness!), here’s one for us phantastic seniors . . .
An elderly lady calls her neighbor and says, “Please come over and help me. I have a killer jigsaw puzzle and can’t figure out how to get started.”
Her neighbor asks, “What is it supposed to be when it’s finished?”
The lady replies, “According to the picture on the box, it’s a rooster.”
The neighbor goes over and she shows him the puzzle spread all over the table. He studies the pieces, looks at the box, then turns to her and says, “First of all, no matter what we do, we’re not going to assemble these pieces into anything resembling a rooster.”
He takes her hand and says, “Secondly, I want you to relax, have a nice cup of tea, and then. . .” he sighs . . . “Let’s put all the Corn Flakes back in the box.”
Don’t forget: Mental floss helps prevent moral decay. But if you made it this far, it’s probably too late.
And if reading this has somehow lifted your spirits – like a ghost in an elevator – hang noose, er, loose. Dr. Bishop is pleased to report that his miracle drug (if it helps you, it’s a miracle) is readily available OTC, no prescription needed. How’s that for shelf approval?
Stay safe, stay well, and may social distancing bring us together.
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com.
(1) comment
[cool]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.