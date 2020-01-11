Recent articles in the Daily News-Record addressed the validity of what is popularly called; “white privilege.” White privilege is defined as inherent advantages of a white person on the basis of their race in a society characterized by racial intolerance and injustice. As defined by Francis Kendall: “Having greater access to power and resources than people of color do.”
Observations and discussions about this topic can quickly become heated. This implication is whites have access to opportunities for success that are not available to minorities. Further, these advantages are embedded in the fabric of our society. The society itself has racial biases. Frequently listed advantages for whites include small things like having flesh-toned band aids in first aid kits. More serious charges include poor access to health care and less educational opportunities for minorities. Finally, statistics on wealth indicate white families on average have a higher net worth. One writer stated white net worth is higher than minorities because white people inherit more wealth. This inherited wealth was used as an example of the inherent unfairness of society.
These can be interesting observations. Instead of accepting the premise of white privilege at face value, I wondered if these symptoms could have another cause.
In 1965 a sociologist serving in the U.S. Senate named Daniel Patrick Moynihan wrote a groundbreaking report. Known as the Moynihan Report, it took a look at poverty statistics and noticed something interesting. The gap between black success in society and other ethnic groups was getting wider. At the time, about 25% of all black children were born to out-of-wedlock mothers. While Moynihan acknowledged the presence of racism in society in 1965, he noted the antipoverty programs advocated by President Lyndon Johnson were causing the collapse of family structure in poor black neighborhoods. How bad did it become? Today, statistics indicate over 70% of black children and over 50% of Latino children are born into single-parent homes.
In 2013 Ron Haskins writing for the Brookings Institute listed three steps that would lift a person out of poverty. He highlighted the problem that poor kids face. Because they do not get the support they need at home, they enter kindergarten behind on basic skills as compared to their middle-class classmates and never catch up. Haskins then lists three steps for success in life: finish high school, get a full-time job and wait to have children until you are 21 and have a job.
Haskins notices from his research that 75% of poor kids who follow these three basic steps escape poverty and end up as members of the middle class.
With this in mind, I wonder if the victims of “white privilege” are really victims of a system that has promoted single-parent households and well-intended anti-poverty programs that have passed poverty from one generation to the next.
If the promotion of single-parent homes has caused poverty, then it stands to reason that promoting two-parent households would be a good remedy to poverty.
Strong families stick together and work together. Increased income from two working parents allows children in these families to have advantages that will help them through school. The attention and love of two parents can help a child’s emotional development.
Increases in the murder rate in poor neighborhoods are not being caused by white privilege. Murder rates are much higher now in some poor neighborhoods than they were in the 1960s or before. Problems like drug addiction, murder and abortion are symptoms of a decline in the strength of the nuclear family. Families that have this figured out see improvement in their lives in just one generation.
Another statistic to consider is the rate of inter-racial marriage. In 1967, 3% of marriages were between couples who were from different races. In 2010 this rate was 17% of all newlyweds. Inter-racial couples are raising children of mixed races. Increasingly, this is becoming more common. As more children enter school from mixed ethnic backgrounds the issue of race is becoming less and less important. Promoting flawed social theories like “white privilege” may be a last gasp of those whose worldview depends on an us-versus-them perspective.
I think white privilege is just a new version of the tired old theory of class struggle highlighted by Karl Marx in his Communist Manifesto. America is a meritocracy. Good families give kids an opportunity to achieve more. Education opportunities give kids a way to enter the working world with the tools they need for success. Success in our society is available to anyone who follows a few simple steps. That is the real privilege of living in America.
Douglas Wright is a dentist who lives and works in Rockingham County.
Both are true: the poverty-inducing effects of an unstable family and the existence of white privilege.
A word on Daniel Patrick Moynihan, my former senator. We could really use someone like him in the Senate these days: erudite, clear-thinking, not biased, and a true public servant. Years ago, when I was living in a village of 7000 people in waaaaaay upstate NY near Canada, he came for a Q&A. This was a very conservative rural place, but he made the trip to meet with his constituents; he was treated with respect for his clear and honest answers. Imagine that.
Great column Doug. I would argue, though, that LBJ's "anti-poverty" programs were really thinly disguised schemes to get folks addicted to big government. The reason for this is that with Democrats losing the ability to "own" other human beings and thus, control them, they needed an alternative way to keep minorities "in the fold". This was the plan from the beginning of the days when the "Great Society" was hatched. It's worked out beautifully for the Democrats. For minorities, not so much.
In a nutshell, drugs and sexual promiscuity are a lethal cocktail for minority women. Example: in Houston area, a single black women with FIVE kids with different biological "dads" -- all absent-- was recently charged with child abuse for whipping her 7-year-old who was misbehaving at school. In the video she was using the N-word at her own son. Tell me this kind of upbringing provides a loving, stable environment. My guess is it only perpetuates the problem pointed out by Dr. Wright and why many (not all) minorities enter adulthood with 2 strikes already rung up! Lefties, keep blaming it on "white privilege" and the cycle will continue forever.
