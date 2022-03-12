In 1842, a 60-year-old major general in the English army named Charles Napier was sent to put down an insurgency. The rebellion was in the Sindh region of India, near what today is Pakistan. After a relatively long time his commanding officer asked for a progress report. Napier was reported to have sent a one-word note to his boss: “Peccavi.” This is a Latin word meaning: “I have sinned.” It was a clever way to report the rebellion in Sindh, which sounds like “sinned,” was quelled.
Military history has a lot of stories where a brief statement sums up a moment. President John Kennedy once admiringly noted that Winston Churchill, “... mobilized the English language and sent it into battle.” “Never, never, never give up” was one of Churchill’s many memorable quotes.
Americans have more than their share of quotes memorable for what was said and where it was said. On June 2, 1918 U.S. Marine Capt. Lloyd Williams was advancing into position in the Belleau Woods section of France. Just as the Marines took their place in the trenches, the French soldiers nearby retreated. A French Colonel indicated to Capt. Williams and his men should retreat as well. Capt. Williams replied; “Retreat, hell, we just got here!” The fierce determination of the Marines in the Belleau Wood impressed even the Germans. They started referring to the Marines as “Teufel Hunden” which is German for “Devil Dog.”
Captain John Paul Jones understood motivation and team building. During the Revolutionary War he commanded a ship named Bonhomme Richard. His crew was a mismatched group of men from many countries, more than a few were men who were dragged out of wharfside ale houses. Sprinkled into the mix were deserters from the English navy. Capt. Jones famously fought the English ship, HMS Serapis. In the midst of the battle amid a deck shrouded in cannon smoke and soaked in the blood of the wounded he was asked if he would surrender. He replied: “I may sink but I’ll be damned if I strike!” “To strike” meant to strike the colors. In the 18th century naval combat was so loud and confusing the only way a captain could communicate with his crew and the crew of the opposing ship was to pull down the flag as a way of asking for cessation of hostilities and to surrender. John Paul Jones, in the loud and somewhat profane statement drew his line. We may die, but we will not surrender.
Such determination usually wins the day. Expressing this drive and determination in a brief statement can be a force multiplier in battle.
At a Belgian town of Bastogne, members of the 101st Airborne Division were surrounded during the winter of 1944. The German army had launched their famous attack called the Battle of the Bulge. Bastogne was a crossroads town. The German Army needed to control the roads entering and leaving Bastogne to keep their tanks advancing. The Americans at Bastogne were surrounded. They were outnumbered by 5 to 1. Their ammunition was running out and the number of wounded were increasing. On December 22 two German officers approached the American lines with a white flag. They officially offered commanding general McAuliffe a chance to surrender. His reply was just one word: “Nuts!”
The German officers indicated they did not understand what the general meant. Another American officer clarified the General’s meaning with a phrase not appropriate for this newspaper.
Brevity is truly the soul of wit. In Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelinsky of Ukraine has become a national hero. He is determined to stay with his fellow citizens and suffer whatever they suffer at the cruel hands of the Russian Army. It appears diplomats from the United States sent him a message offering him a chance to leave Ukraine with his government. Some would see this as staying alive to fight another day. Zelinsky refused. In a brief statement he replied: “I do not need a ride, I need more ammunition.”
In one short statement Zelensky made his statement. To the Russians, his statement indicates brutal stubbornness. To Ukranians, his statement is a rally to the colors. His words are a call from a leader who will share every danger and deprivation with his followers. The rest of the world, Zelenshy’s words pluck at our hearts. Such a man must be helped.
Brevity truly is the soul of wit. On March 1, President Biden needed just over one hour to deliver his state of the union address. I do not think many Americans were inspired by his oration. Zelenshy in one short sentence inspired his countrymen and sent a lightning bolt to his Russian opponents. Zelensky understands the soul of wit.
Douglas Wright is a dentist and pharmacist who lives in Rockingham County.
