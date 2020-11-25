I was a new, wide-eyed young foreign graduate student from Zambia decades ago at a university in the Midwest.
The process of being exposed to significant aspects of Americana was when a university professor invited me for my very first Thanksgiving dinner. The first of the five-course meal served was a small salad with dressing. The 10 people around the table began to eat and chat. I was not eating. The host was worried and anxiously urged me to go ahead and eat.
As politely as I could I explained to my hosts that I was very new to American culture. I needed time to learn things like eating a salad. Unbeknownst to my hosts, in my head at that moment, I was horrified but could not say so aloud.
In my Tumbuka people’s traditional Zambian cuisine, I was thinking, “We never eat raw, green leaves randomly picked from the bushes. I was not the village goats that grazed on grass and bushes. I herded goats as a boy! Every vegetable was cooked.”
My hosts apologized and thought I would enjoy the rest of the dinner. Indeed, I enjoyed the delicious turkey, pumpkin pie and mashed potatoes, which were closest to my Zambian nshima staple meal that is cooked from corn meal.
Back in my campus dorm room that night, I thanked my mother. The salad incident could have gone really badly, where I would have embarrassed myself and humiliated my hosts. But my mother had taught all nine siblings really well. She said when you are a guest of people with a different household, tribe or culture and, especially food, taste it a little if you can, or decline politely if you cannot bring yourself to take a small bite. My behavior that night went a long way in creating a good and warm relationship with the family from which I benefited in graduate school 10,000 miles away from my own home and family.
Many decades later, surprisingly, I have accumulated numerous warm memories of family Thanksgiving dinners. One Thanksgiving, my wife had to be away to attend to a family emergency. Going to a restaurant for Thanksgiving with my three kids was out of the question. We were going to use my wife’s grandmother’s “Joy of Cooking” old, well-used cookbook to cook the turkey the way my wife, her mother and her grandmother had cooked it every Thanksgiving for decades.
We prepared and put the 20-pounder in the oven at 11 a.m. for the next five hours. Since our entire extended family are big Detroit Lions fans, my kids and I watched the traditional Thanksgiving Lions football game as the slowly cooking turkey aroma filled the house.
Once the Lions game had ended and the Cowboys football game was next, it was time to take the cooked turkey out to make gravy and perform other pre-meal culinary rituals, including making mashed potatoes. Once we took the turkey out, we were stunned. The turkey was sitting in a large swimming pool of juices. To my horror, the two drumsticks, which are my favorite pieces, were both submerged. The elevated turkey breast was the visible island. Some of the stuffing had burst and I swear I saw some of the stuffing pieces swimming laps around the turkey breast island. My kids saw my disappointed look and asked what we would do. I told them either the glass is half full or half empty. We had good, delicious, well-cooked turkey that had done a little swimming or was — let us say — a little soggy. We were going to have a good Thanksgiving meal and a family celebration performing all the rituals.
My wife’s post-mortem diagnosis was that two hours before the turkey was to be removed from the oven, I should have removed the tin foil tent or dome that covers the turkey while it was roasting. That is what normally both browns the turkey and evaporates some of the excess juices.
Many families might not travel and let alone get together for Thanksgiving dinner this year because of COVID-19. Some families will miss members who are among the more than 255,000 Americans who have died of the virus.
Whatever the case might be, make the best of the situation. The glass is half full and count your blessings. Nothing can be worse than the swimming turkey in an oven.
By the way, after the incident at my first American Thanksgiving dinner many decades ago, I now fiercely guard at the dinner table my large delicious fresh crunchy Caesar salad.
Mwizenge S. Tembo lives in Bridgewater
