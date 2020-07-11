One longtime friend and I were talking about coronavirus. She was worried about getting sick from the disease.
“Cheer up,” I told her. “There are treatments available that help with the infection and there will be a vaccine available in about a year or so.”
“But Doc,” said my friend,” you know I am against all vaccinations.”
I almost forgot; my friend is a steadfastly anti-vaccination.
Feelings of suspicion about vaccinations in the United States is not new. Vaccination was very unpopular in colonial times. Smallpox was the disease of concern back then.
George Washington, when he was 19, visited the island of Barbados. While in Barbados he got smallpox and was sick for a month. He was lucky to have survived. Back then about 30% of the people who got smallpox died from the disease. Luckily, Washington survived but he carried scars from the pox on his skin for the rest of his life.
In 1776 Washington was General of the continental army. Soldiers from England and Germany had been exposed to smallpox on the European continent as children and were immune to the disease. American soldiers, most of whom had lived on farms, had never been exposed to smallpox. In 1776 Washington sent a force of 10,000 to attack the English in Quebec. Half of his men contracted smallpox. The effort to take Quebec was reversed because smallpox had entered the ranks of the unprotected American Army.
In a letter to his medical officer Washington wrote: “… for should the disorder infect the Army … and rage with its usual Virulence, we should have more to dread from it than from the sword of the enemy.”
In 1776, variolation was used to prevent smallpox. Variolation is a very primitive technique for transferring immunity of smallpox from one person to another. Pus from a person sick with smallpox was collected from his skin. A needle was dipped into the pus and then jabbed about five or six times into the arm of an uninfected person. The variolated person then needed to be isolated for a week as a mild form of smallpox developed.
Variolation was not without risk. While 30% of those who contracted smallpox could be expected to die, about 1% of those who underwent variolation died as well. Even one of King George III’s sons perished from the effects of variolation.
In Virginia, variolation was controversial. History tells us that there was rioting against variolation in Norfolk in 1768 and 1769. Some doctors who provided variolation had their homes burned down by angry mobs.
Washington had his work cut out for him. Because his army was at risk, he insisted all men serving in the Continental Army had to be variolated. He made certain his wife, Martha, was variolated before she visited him in Philadelphia. Martha was a constant presence with the General and with the Army. Having Martha treated with variolation helped soften the opinions of the soldiers.
Later, a better method using the pus from a person who had an illness called cowpox was developed. Milkmaids in colonial times were known to have lovely skin. They didn’t get smallpox and the scars that came from the disease. One observant physician concluded the milkmaids got cowpox. He further concluded cowpox was a milder form of the smallpox disease. With testing he proved people who got cowpox had immunity to smallpox. Using cowpox to transfer immunity from one person to another caused fewer deaths. Because this method involved a cow, and the word for cow in Latin is vacca , the term vaccination was invented.
Currently medical science is nipping around the edges of the COVID-19 disease. Antiviral drugs like Remdesivir can shorten the time a patient is sick from coronavirus. Controversial treatments such as Hydroxychloroquine combined with Azithromycin are still being studied. For the very sick, a drug called Dexamethasone appears to reduce the overwhelming response of the immune system to the infection and save some patients from death. Last May, Nature Magazine reported 115 different COVID-19 vaccines are being studied in different laboratories around the world. Just like in 1776, the first vaccine for coronavirus may be helpful but not as convenient and effective as later offerings. Just like in 1776, our national leaders and leading medical scientists may have a difficult time convincing some people, like my friend, that this new vaccine worthy of trust.
Again, like in 1776, the health of our nation and the future of our republic may well rest on the benefits of medical science and a new vaccine.
Douglas Wright is a dentist who lives in Rockingham County.
