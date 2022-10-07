Immigration is one of the most polarizing issues in the U.S. The last time there was a serious bipartisan reform effort was in 2001, when then-Sen. Ted Kennedy and then-President George W. Bush were working on one. It was derailed by the 9/11 attack. However, whatever might be done should not discourage immigration. On most counts, more immigration is good for the U.S., even though many Americans do not believe this and have a hysterical attitude about it, with three reasons cited.
The first is fear of immigrants competing for jobs and damaging the economy. Overwhelmingly economic studies show that immigration creates jobs for natives. They increase aggregate demand and also because many of them are entrepreneurs who start successful businesses that hire natives. It is clear that cities and states with lots of immigrants do much better economically than those that do not Ironically it is states with few immigrants who blame immigrants for their bad economies.
Another argument is that immigrants supposedly bring crime. But that is also simply false. There is a problem of fentanyl being brought into the country, but that is done by professional drug smugglers, not by immigrants seeking asylum or work. It is well documented that immigrants have a crime rate about one-quarter of that of native born Americans, with this holding for illegal immigrants as well. Having more immigration lowers crime rates.
There is also a false perception that violent crime is rising in the U.S. The best information source is the National Crime Victimization Survey of the Department of Justice, which shows a steady decline in violent crime over the past 30 years. In 1993 there were 79.8 violent crimes per 1,000 persons. By 2012 this number had declined to 26.1. By 2019 it was down to 20.1. In the latest year available, 2021, this number had declined to 16.5. There has been an increase in gun homicides and mass shootings in some locations, but this would seem to be a problem of too many guns around, with these headline killings masking the more general decline in violent crime, with there certainly not being some massive increase in this due to some breakdown of “border security” with Mexico.
Finally, there are people who worry about U.S. culture or society somehow being overwhelmed by foreigners. But unlike some small and homogeneous European nations, the U.S. is a large and diverse society that has a long history of assimilating newcomers who bring new innovations and ideas to us. This is simply not a problem, and neither is immigration a problem for either the economy or crime, just the opposite.
Barkley Rosser lives in Harrisonburg.
