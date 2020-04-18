The first confirmed case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States was identified in Washington on Jan. 20, 2020. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the total number of U.S. cases, as of April 13, was 554,849. In less than three months’ time, more than half a million Americans have become seriously ill and nearly 22,000 have died. In an effort at self-preservation, we have turned our lives upside down. We’ve locked ourselves down to help flatten the curve, protect our own health and put the danger of this disease in the rearview mirror. In doing so, we’ve distanced ourselves from our jobs, our friends and neighbors, our recreation and many other aspects of our routine.
Yet in these moments of despair, we just can’t seem to shake our can-do spirit. As we respond to the pandemic, we are privileged to have brilliant, dedicated nurses and doctors putting themselves in harm’s way in order to help others battle back against the illness. These health professionals are being labeled heroes and the label is both deserved and justified. Having been surrounded by current and aspiring professional healthcare providers for much of my career, I can also share with confidence that I don’t think a single one of them would suggest they’re doing anything beyond what’s expected. They continue to do it because their work is a calling, not a job.
The overwhelming majority of these service providers are backed up by a team of administrators who are making equally Herculean efforts to insure they’re put in the best possible position to succeed. Many hospitals have had to get extremely creative in terms of finding personal protective equipment (PPE) or borrowing equipment from other organizations just to be confident they can handle the patients they expect to arrive. With most of the normal avenues for support having been exhausted, the teams running these hospitals have been pressed to find new and unique ways to meet a continuing demand.
The term “hero” is an apt descriptor for each of these individuals and should be used generously.
There’s another group of individuals who should be recognized as heroes for their management of this pandemic as well. In 2007, I made an argument that we were misapplying the term hero in our culture. We often celebrated as heroes the sports idols, musicians, and movie stars who brought joy to our lives. Instead, I proposed the term everyday heroes should be bestowed on the single parent who works multiple jobs, attends school, and still manages never to miss a child’s sports event. It should be saved for the student who struggles with academics that keeps working because the desire to learn outweighs the struggle of getting there. It should be showered upon the individual who steps in and stops another person from being bullied.
Throughout this crisis, we’ve asked these individuals for even more. We’ve asked them to dig even deeper and try even harder to find ways to overcome. For the single parent, closed schools mean they must now add the formal role of teacher to the normal stress of running a household. They must force their own brains to recall prepositional phrases and algebraic formulas as they look to teach them to their children. For the student, they must adapt to new and different learning environments as schools work feverishly to move critical support mechanisms online. For the advocate, they must adjust to a primarily online world where the attacks are more vicious and the implications of standing up for a friend or neighbor are more public.
Still, these heroes prevail. The single parent keeps going, primarily because there’s no other choice. The student keeps studying, primarily because they know the world won’t wait for them. And the defender keeps defending, primarily because they know if they don’t come to the aid of others, perhaps no one will.
Over the next few weeks, as you walk through your neighborhood (both real and virtual), join me in working hard to identify the everyday heroes you know. Look for the single parent, the student, and the advocate. Pay attention to the grocery store clerk who is still at work and the truck driver who is still delivering product. Then do something special to bring a smile to their face and remind them they matter. It’ll make their day. And it’ll probably make yours, also.
The biggest thing we seek while navigating this lockdown is a moment of hope. We can find them in many places. We feel a moment of hope when we see a local small business owner sacrificing some of their own time, talent, and resources to be part of the community solution even when it comes at a personal cost. We see it when an “essential employee” heads off to work not knowing what the day ahead will bring. And we see it when Pope Francis delivers his Easter homily to an empty St. Peter’s Basilica. We see it anywhere we see the values of service, empathy, and community thrive.
Seeing these moments is a great gift. Recognizing them keeps us going. Creating them makes us extraordinary.
Dave Urso is dean of Academic Affairs at Blue Ridge Community College and chief innovation officer at Dynamic Consulting.
