I recently participated in a forum organized by the Army Corps of Engineers to solicit the public’s response to proposals re-evaluating the conditions of NWP (Nationwide Permit) 12 fast-tracking non-oil and gas project. The proposal was to include in these exclusions oil and gas pipelines through areas that would suffer minimal damage.
In January of 2021, President Biden issued Executive Order 13990 to reverse the anti-environmental policies of President Trump. The Trump administration did not take global warming seriously, labeling the warnings of scientists and institutions like the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change as a hoax — their favorite metaphor. Rather than support projects that would shift environmentally destructive energy resources to renewable energy projects, the Trump administration opted to bypass warnings of global warming in favor of oil and gas industries.
This current opposition between Republican and Democratic administrations — the Republicans being pro-fossil fuels, the Democrats being pro-environment — reflects an ideological division that has dominated the American political scene since at least the 1980s, the Republicans prioritizing individual rights, the Democrats the welfare of the community.
Within this frame, one can interpret the party response to the threat of global warming, the Republicans relying on individual commitments to ameliorate the effects of global warming, the Democrats relying on legislation to protect the community, doubting the good will of business interests whose profits depend on global warming denial.
In the NWP 12 forum, this opposition played out. All speakers in favor of fast-tracking oil and gas industry projects were affiliated with the oil and gas industries — mostly oil and gas executives and a few union representatives. All speakers opposed to fast-tracking were outside the project. We didn’t have anything at stake, other than our desire to protect the environment and preserve our habitation for our descendants.
I will not overload readers with statistics, all of which are available in the latest IPCC report (https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg3/). In essence, we’re heading for the cliff unless the global community gets serious about reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
We have delicate balances here, political, social and economic interests. Let’s assume the privileged/monied classes in this balance want to maintain their wealth and privilege. The oil and gas industries are influential in those classes. They pour money into the purses of politicians who will serve their interests most, of whom are members of the Republican Party.
Politicians who side with the fossil fuel industry may have ways of reconciling their opposition to restrictions on the coal, oil and gas industries. Dick Cheney, George W. Bush’s vice president, gave them in 2001 the rhetorical lines: The science demonstrates we are in a period of global warming, but these are simply the ups and downs of evolution — sometimes it’s hot, sometimes it’s cool; we don’t have sufficient evidence to link this current warming cycle to human activity; even if it does get warmer by an exceptional degree, we’ll be able to adapt — adaptability is our genius.
The former CEO of Halliburton, Cheney led the White House Council on Environmental Quality, the fox in the hen house. He was the primary architect of the turn away from environmentally responsible positions under previous Republican administrations toward global warming denialism.
Echoing Chaney’s lines, the Republican Party released on Thursday their game plan to combat global warming. It promises to ease restrictions of oil and gas industries, promote hydroelectric resources and nuclear energy, and trust to luck — meaning not committing to any goals for greenhouse gas reductions. Within the frame of the NWP 12 conversations, they want to return to the Trump administration’s policy of fast-tracking coal, oil and gas projects, clear and simple.
As a teacher, I learned to prioritize the rights of the community, which is only a larger version of our classrooms; but my concern is broader than that – it is for the earth, for other species. I do not accept arguments that pitch expediency against environmental responsibility. I also do not accept that by being environmentally responsible, we sacrifice jobs for the working and middle classes. I suspect that by being environmentally irresponsible, we are mostly creating more wealth for the upper-classes at the expense not only of the working-classes but also at the expense of those who will come after us.
Cheney and the Republican Party are right about our species’ ability to adapt, but rather than adapt to the consequences of global warming, we can redirect our economies on a global basis to create environmentally responsible industries. The people whose fortunes depend on the current state are the ones standing in the way of this redirection. They are the ones pouring millions into the coffers of our elected officials, some of whom may be trying to influence the Senate to pass legislation that will bypass environmental safeguards, weighing expedience and personal wealth over environmental responsibility.
Irvin Peckham lives in Harrisonburg.
