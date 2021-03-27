My kind of day is just ahead — April 1, aka April Fools’ Day.
As a public service warning, this curmudgeon columnist is about to dispense another potpourri (literally, rotten pot) of putrid pundemoanium to stink, er, think outside the Pandora’s Box. Don’t open it, Ethel!
Oooh, too late, she’s already been shot from the lip. But at least it only irks when she laughs — which won’t be often, considering what follows …
Will glass coffins become popular? It remains to be seen.
If you boil a funny bone it becomes a laughing stock. Is that humerus?
Before my surgery, the anesthesiologist offered to knock me out with gas or a boat paddle. It was an ether/oar situation.
The nurse came in and said, “Doc, there’s a man in the waiting room who says he’s invisible. What should I tell him?” The doctor replied, “Tell him I can’t see him today.”
I relabeled all of the jars in my wife’s spice rack. I’m not in trouble yet, but the thyme is cummin.
My wife says I never listen to her … or something like that.
It was a busy night at Stonehenge as workers moved all the stones forward one hour (to the tune of “Rock Around the Clock”).
Why is it unwise to share your secrets with a clock? Well, time will tell.
I checked into the Hokey Pokey Clinic and turned myself around.
Frog parking only … All others will be toad (doesn’t that put a people in your throat?)
I have a pencil that once belonged to William Shakespeare. But he chewed it a lot. Not I can’t tell if it’s 2B or not 2B.
I’m taking care of my procrastination issues … just you wait and see.
About time to refuel? Nope, not quite outa gas … yet! Don’t be fuelish!
Throw the book at ‘em dept.: A lady walks into a building and announces to the clerk, “I’d like a cheeseburger, a drink and fries. The clerk says, “This is a library.” So, the lady whispers, “Sorry, I’d like a cheeseburger, a drink and fries.” (Think she paid in hush money?).
Weighty topic: My goal is to lose 10 pounds in 2021. At the end of March, 15 pounds to go.
I’m having amnesia and déjà vu at the same time. I think I’ve forgotten this before.
I still have a landline, or as I call it, “cell phone finder.”
I went to bed reading old magazines and woke up this morning with back issues.
The cashier told me, “Strip down, facing me.” How was I to know she meant my debit card?
Ever get to the middle of telling a story and you realize it’s pointless (a lot like writing this column and getting the same feeling).
So, when is this “old enough to know better” supposed to kick in?
Yesterday a clown held the door open for me. Such a nice jester.
Dad, are we pyromaniacs? Yes, we arson.
What do you call a pig with laryngitis? Disgruntled.
Frankie Lymon & the Teenagers asked this rhetorical(?) question in 1956 that remains relevant today: “Why do fools fall in love?” Probably because fools rush in where angels — who are always up in the air, harping on something — fear to tread. (Halo, everybody, halo!).
Writing my name in cursive is my signature move.
Why do bees stay in their hives during winter? Swarm.
Just so everyone’s clear, I’m going to put my glasses on … and make a spectacle of myself.
Spirits having flown, bar none: A commander walks into a bar and orders everyone around. A termite walks in and asks, “Where’s the bartender?” A jumper cable walks into the bar and the bartender says, “I’ll serve you, but don’t start anything.” (Would that be assault and battery?)
Three for the road: A three-legged dog walks into a frontier saloon, sidles up the bar, and announces, “I’m looking for the man who shot my paw.” A sandwich walks into a bar. The bartender says, “Sorry, we don’t serve food in here.” Bono and The Edge walk into a Dublin bar and the bartender says, “Oh no, not U2 again.”
I lost my job as a stage designer. I left without making a scene.
Never buy flowers from a monk. Only you can prevent florist friars.
How much did the pirate pay to get his ears pierced? A buccaneer.
I lost my girlfriend’s audio book, and now I’ll never hear the end of it
Prison is just one word to you, but for some people, it’s a whole sentence.
I’m trying to organize a hide and seek tournament, but good players are really hard to find.
During Lent, I got over my addiction to chocolate, marshmallows and nuts. I won’t lie, it was a rocky road.
What do you say to comfort a friend who’s struggling with grammar? There, their, they’re.
I went to the toy store and asked the assistant where the Schwarzenegger dolls are and he replied, “Aisle B, back.”
I’ve started telling everyone about the benefits of eating dried grapes. It’s all about raisin awareness.
The best golfers always wear two pair of pants (corduroy? They’re so groovy) just in case they get a hole in one.
Let’s end this verbal vexation with a triple oxymoron: Mennonite think tank.
Sorry to hand you all this foolishness, but it is Palm Sunday weekend.
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com
