I attended along with about 60 others a protest on Court Square addressing our country’s dismal record combating global warming. There were signs, speeches, and the Climate Emergency Choir singing songs like Woody Guthrie’s “This Land is Your Land” with the lyrics shifted from Guthrie’s communitarian perspective to claims about our collective responsibility to rescue Earth from us.
Many of the speakers and attendees are good friends. I am on their side, although I don’t entirely share a commitment to the overall theme of the gathering. There were some interesting sideshows: An overweight couple rode their Harley, two American flags flaming from the back, up the street to the stoplight at the Square and Main, their speakers loud, ironically blasting something like Guthrie’s communitarian paeon to collectivism to drown out the speakers on the square. Two or three of the protesters went over to ask them to turn down their speakers. Unsurprisingly, they did not. They rode around the square another time, their speakers a bit lower. They parked and watched us for a while, radio still on, then drove off.
In another sideshow, a young man whom I often see on the street decided our protest might be a perfect venue for showcasing his dramatic departure from reality. I see this young (by which I mean under 50) man often. He is rail-thin, usually barefoot, ragged clothes, black top hat, attractive but clearly out of it. I have seen him perform acrobatic leaps on Mason. I have often wondered about him, wanted to ask him what’s going on? What is all this shouting and mad gyration. How did you go so far off the rails?
He wandered in and out of our performance, often presenting himself as an important object between the speakers and those of us in the audience. I was impressed by my friends. No one tried to interrupt him. Our gathering let him flow in and out of what we were trying to do. These are good people not easily triggered.
When the mic was opened to anyone who wanted to speak, some people in their 20s spoke. At least two of them vented, saying the time for discourse was over, that now is the time for radical intervention, reminding me of the Weathermen in the ‘60s, a few of whom I knew. They were wrong. I think young people calling for a radical environmental revolution might also be wrong, but this is not my call. When I think of the global warming crisis, I think of my four grandchildren, which is why I devote time protesting against the coal, oil and gas industries, but my perspective is not theirs and the unhinged world they may face.
I am a retired professor of writing. I know a lot about teaching writing, but I am a neophyte on global warming. I do not conduct my own primary research. I read reports, but I don’t claim certitude because I am not an expert in the field. Although I acknowledge that others with their own experiences and vested interests might hear another call, I think that by ignoring the likely trend to global warming, we are walking Captain Hook’s gangplank. I also admit that this belief is a faith linked to the Enlightenment, the period in which intellectuals looked toward science rather than religion for explanations of who we are and how we came into being.
I have no empirical proof that the Earth revolves around the sun while it looks the other way around. I’m just taking astronomers’ words for that with some reliance on Kepler’s computations, which I have not checked. I take most of the claims about the universe from scientists in that field for granted. I know this is not significantly different from reading Milton’s “Paradise Lost” as the words of God.
It comes down to a relative faith in science, the consequence of people who address through experimentation (and replicative experimentation) what is, not what they have been told by non-experts what is. I have also trusted surgeons who have replaced some of my 78-year-old bones rather non-experts who might have counseled prayer to ease the pain. I trust engineers when I drive across a bridge. I trust historical archeologists and anthropologists who attempt to explain the evolution of humans and culture. I do not believe the story about Eve and the Snake.
But here’s where I differ with some of my friends who were at that protest: Some of the rhetoric was critical of the Biden administration’s capitulation to the coal, oil and gas industries — that is, to Joe Manchin in order to pass what is now the Inflation-Reduction Act (and to Kyrsten Sinema’s genuflection to Wall Street). I am far from a Biden cheerleader, but I also respect the complicated legislative situation he has faced — the consequence of our form of government that has elected people like Manchin, Sinema and Marjorie Taylor Greene. I think we should give the Biden administration credit for inching forward. We may be doing too little too late, which is our fault for not electing more people who believe in science rather than in our ex-president, Sidney Powell and Alex Jones.
Irvin Peckham lives in Harrisonburg.
